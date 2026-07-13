Route 33 Eastbound in Harrisonburg Scheduled to Close July 15

STAUNTON – All eastbound lanes of Route 33 (East Market Street) between North Carlton Street and Linda Lane/Burgess Road in Harrisonburg are expected to be closed for about 10 days beginning Wednesday morning, July 15. The westbound lanes, which have been closed since July 6, are scheduled to reopen sometime Wednesday.

The closures are for paving and line-marking operations as part of an ongoing bridge and interchange project, with final completion scheduled for late August.

During the continuous eastbound closure:

Eastbound Route 33 drivers will turn right on South Carlton Street, left on Reservoir Street, left on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, and then left on Burgess Road to return to Route 33.

The I-81 North exit 247A ramp onto eastbound Route 33 will be closed.

The I-81 South exit 247A ramp onto eastbound Route 33 will be closed.

The ramps from eastbound and westbound Route 33 onto I-81 South will be closed.

The right turns from South Carlton Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way onto Route 33 eastbound will be closed.

Digital message boards will be posted along both directions of I-81 to alert motorists that exit ramp 247A will be closed and to use exit 247B. Detour signs will then guide eastbound Route 33 drivers to follow the posted detour route.

All work is weather permitting, and the schedule is subject to change. The Virginia Department of Transportation will provide updates as needed.

VDOT contractors are completing replacement of the Route 33 bridges over I-81 and the Norfolk Southern railway, and making several interchange improvements. A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour remains in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project. Additional information is available on the VDOT project page.

In July 2022 a $43.3 million contract was awarded to Triton Construction Inc. of Virginia, headquartered in St. Albans, W.Va.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Obtain traffic alerts and traveler information by visiting 511 at https://511.vdot.virginia.gov/ or dial 511.

For other assistance, call the VDOT Customer Service Center, available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week. Dial 1-800-FOR- ROAD (1-800-367-7623) from anywhere in the state to report road hazards, ask transportation questions, or get information related to Virginia’s roads.

The VDOT Staunton District is on Facebook and Twitter. See VDOT's social media accounts.