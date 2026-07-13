Ford to Host No-Cost Advanced Driver Training for Teens at SUNY Erie North Campus

Ford Driving Skills for Life Offers New Drivers Behind-the-Wheel Training July 25-26, 2026

Learning to drive is such an important part of a young person’s life” — NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For most teens, getting behind the wheel for the first time is a rite of passage. Ford wants to make sure what comes next – driving safely – isn’t left to chance for teens in Buffalo and across the country. Ford Philanthropy is teaming up with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and the New York Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to bring four no-cost, hands-on Ford Driving Skills for Life clinics to the SUNY Erie North Campus in Williamsville, NY, July 25-26, 2026.Established in 2003, Ford Driving Skills for Life pairs newly licensed or permitted teen drivers with professional instructors for advanced behind-the-wheel training designed to help inexperienced drivers develop the skills needed to recognize hazards, control their vehicles and make safer decisions on the road. Each session combines instruction with hands-on exercises that allow teens to practice important driving techniques in a controlled environment.“Ford has a deep-rooted history in Buffalo, employing more than 700 community members at our Buffalo Stamping Plant, which has been in operation since 1950,” said Ford Philanthropy Mobility Director Joe Provenzano. “We want our community to be as safe as possible. That’s why we’re bringing Ford Driving Skills for Life here to give young drivers the hands-on experience and confidence they need to handle real-world driving challenges.”Participants will work with professional instructors to learn how to manage driving situations – like distracted driving, oversteering and hard braking – and understand how their choices behind the wheel affect others on the road.Why sign up?• Hands-on training with professional driving instructors• Real-world driving skills including hazard recognition, vehicle handling and skid control• Strategies for avoiding distractions and staying focused while driving• Safety in Mobility module covering awareness of pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter riders“Learning to drive is such an important part of a young person’s life, and it is vital that students learn from qualified drivers who know to always keep their attention on the road and how to react when the unexpected happens,” said NYS Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt. “We are so glad that Ford Driving Skills for Life is coming back to western New York for a second year in a row, bigger and better than ever, to give our young drivers experience with realistic scenarios they could easily face. What an invaluable program for our young people, and we are certain the lessons they learn will stick with them for life.”The Ford Driving Skills for Life training is complimentary and designed to give teens experience practicing advanced driving techniques they may not encounter during traditional driver’s education courses. Parents, guardians and teen youth groups are encouraged to participate. This year, the program is collaborating with the Police Athletic League (PAL) of Buffalo, the Buffalo Urban League and Blue Star Families to train teens, although there are still spots in each session for the general public. Space is limited, and advance registration is required. Register today at drivingskillsforlife.com/training.About Ford PhilanthropyFord Philanthropy champions equitable access to essential services, education for the future of work and entrepreneurship opportunities by harnessing Ford’s scale, resources and mobility expertise. With a 75-year legacy and $2.3 billion in contributions since 1949, Ford Philanthropy, alongside Ford Motor Company, collaborates with nonprofit partners and community organizations to invest and co-create solutions to meet unique community needs, supporting people to move forward and upward. Through impactful grantmaking, Ford Community Centers and employee volunteerism, Ford Philanthropy drives positive change in communities worldwide. For more information, visit fordphilanthropy.org or join us at @FordPhilanthropy on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Governors Highway Safety AssociationThe Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) is a nonprofit association representing the highway safety offices of states, territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. GHSA provides leadership and representation for the states and territories to improve traffic safety, influence national policy, enhance program management and promote best practices. Its members are appointed by their Governors to administer federal and state highway safety funds and implement state highway safety plans. Visit ghsa.org for more information or find us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and X.MEDIA PHOTOS and VIDEO: Courtesy of Ford Philanthropy

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