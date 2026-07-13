Soberlink to Attend as National Symposia Sponsor at the 2026 Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HMP Global will host the Cape Cod Symposium on Addictive Disorders August 6–9, 2026, at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, Rhode Island, where the event is temporarily relocating due to renovations at its longtime Cape Cod venue. Soberlink is proud to support the event as a National Symposia Sponsor.With almost 40 years in the industry, the Cape Cod Symposium offers a comprehensive program of more than 40 sessions led by over 45 national speakers specializing in addiction medicine, psychotherapy, recovery services, and behavioral healthcare leadership. The conference brings together clinicians, counselors, medical providers, and treatment leaders from across the country, with sessions designed to provide tools professionals can apply immediately in practice and 24.5 CE credits available to support ongoing professional development.Soberlink will be in attendance at the symposium, connecting with addiction treatment and behavioral health professionals committed to supporting accountability and lasting recovery in their work.For more information about the symposium, visit www.hmpglobalevents.com/cape-cod-symposium. About Soberlink: Soberlink is the leader in alcohol monitoring technology. The company's comprehensive alcohol monitoring system combines a professional-grade breathalyzer with facial recognition technology, wireless connectivity, and real-time reporting for a complete picture of a client's sobriety. Soberlink serves a wide range of clients including those in addiction treatment, professional monitoring programs, and family law. For more information, visit www.soberlink.com.

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