LR Integrative Health Launches ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device for Advanced Pain Relief in Fort Mitchell, KY

Dr. Klaude Kocan, D.C., of LR Integrative Health introduces the ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device, an advanced non-invasive technology designed to reduce pain, accelerate healing, and restore mobility for patients in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

ReGen Medical RCT helps us support real healing with non-surgical, drug-free technology that works with the body.” — Dr. Klaude Kocan, D.C. of LR Integrative Health

FORT MITCHELL, KY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LR Integrative Health announces the launch of the ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device , an advanced non-invasive technology now available at its Fort Mitchell, Kentucky clinic. This next-generation system is designed to reduce pain, accelerate healing, and restore mobility by activating the body’s natural regenerative processes.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device utilizes proprietary focused electromagnetic acoustic energy wave technology to stimulate cellular repair and long-term healing. By delivering targeted energy to affected tissue, the therapy supports collagen production, improves circulation, reduces inflammation, breaks down calcium deposits, and accelerates tissue recovery. This approach addresses the root causes of chronic pain and movement limitations without surgery, injections, or medication. Shockwave therapy is widely used in musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation. ReGen Medical RCT therapy represents an advancement by offering precise deep-tissue penetration in a patient-friendly, cost-effective format. Treatments are needle-free, drug-free, and require no downtime, making them accessible to individuals seeking effective alternatives to traditional pain management.“At LR Integrative Health, we focus on restoring function instead of masking symptoms. ReGen Medical RCT helps us support real healing with non-surgical, drug-free technology that works with the body,” said Dr. Klaude Kocan, D.C. of LR Integrative Health.LR Integrative Health integrates shockwave therapy into an intentionally sequenced recovery process. Each session combines focused shockwave treatment with supportive low-intensity PEMF, far-infrared therapy, and localized massage. This structured approach is designed to help the body respond more effectively, improve movement quality, and support results that hold over time.The ReGen Medical RCT Shockwave Device is designed to treat a variety of areas throughout the body, including the knees, shoulders, elbows, hips, back, wrists, feet, legs, and head. Personalized treatment plans help address chronic pain, sports injuries, sciatic pain, degenerative conditions, and mobility restrictions, supporting patients on their path to improved function and overall wellness.About LR Integrative HealthLR Integrative Health has been serving Northern Kentucky since 1998, providing patient-centered chiropractic and integrative care focused on restoring mobility, relieving pain, and improving overall wellness. Led by Dr. Klaude Kocan, D.C., the practice offers personalized treatment plans that combine chiropractic care with advanced therapies, including shockwave therapy, massage therapy, nutritional support, Pilates, and other non-invasive wellness services. By addressing the underlying causes of musculoskeletal conditions rather than simply treating symptoms, LR Integrative Health helps patients of all ages return to the activities they enjoy with greater comfort, strength, and confidence.

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