Governor Newsom signs DMV modernization law, expands mobile driver’s license access for millions of Californians

“California continues to lead the way by making government services more accessible and efficient,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Governor Newsom’s commitment to innovation is helping to deliver secure, convenient DMV services that better serve all Californians.”

The bill also authorizes a set of efficiency measures to modernize DMV operations and cut costs, including eliminating certain mailed notices, ending the requirement to print physical driver handbooks, and modernizing how the department communicates with customers about renewals.

In addition to DMV modernization, the bill extends relief for transit operators, and prepares state highways for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The DMV modernization bill is part of the 2026-2027 state budget — delivering a balanced budget with ZERO deficit, this year and next, that is structurally sound, all while preserving historic reserves and continuing investments that make California more affordable, more competitive, and more prepared for the future.

Since taking office, Governor Newsom has made government modernization and efficiency a priority. In 2019, he launched the DMV Reinvention Strike Team to overhaul the department, focusing on transparency, worker performance, service speed, and consumer satisfaction. That same year, he created the Office of Data Innovation, a team of technology experts helping state agencies apply data, technology, and private-sector design principles to improve services for Californians.

The DMV has been at the forefront of state modernization, cutting customer wait times by nearly 40% this decade while expanding online self-service options. The mobile driver’s license program launched in August 2023 with DMV’s mobile wallet, and more than 3.5 million Californians have applied for one since. With safeguards in place to protect privacy, safety, and civil liberties, Governor Newsom has prioritized efficiency and innovation at DMV: