Governor Newsom signs DMV modernization law, expands mobile driver’s license access for millions of Californians
“California continues to lead the way by making government services more accessible and efficient,” said California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin. “Governor Newsom’s commitment to innovation is helping to deliver secure, convenient DMV services that better serve all Californians.”
The bill also authorizes a set of efficiency measures to modernize DMV operations and cut costs, including eliminating certain mailed notices, ending the requirement to print physical driver handbooks, and modernizing how the department communicates with customers about renewals.
In addition to DMV modernization, the bill extends relief for transit operators, and prepares state highways for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
The DMV modernization bill is part of the 2026-2027 state budget — delivering a balanced budget with ZERO deficit, this year and next, that is structurally sound, all while preserving historic reserves and continuing investments that make California more affordable, more competitive, and more prepared for the future.
The DMV has been at the forefront of state modernization, cutting customer wait times by nearly 40% this decade while expanding online self-service options. The mobile driver’s license program launched in August 2023 with DMV’s mobile wallet, and more than 3.5 million Californians have applied for one since. With safeguards in place to protect privacy, safety, and civil liberties, Governor Newsom has prioritized efficiency and innovation at DMV:
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Made more than 90% of transactions available online, which reduced wait times, expanded online services, and improved customer service. Transaction times have been cut by two-thirds, and the shift to a mobile-first operation could reduce DMV office visits by 2.4 million trips a year.
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Issued an executive order directing state agencies to implement Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) into state government operations and help support the work of front-line employees.
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Tapped GenAI technologies to quickly and safely reduce highway congestion, improve traffic safety, and enhance customer service.
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Rolled out new digital signature barcodes on driver’s licenses and ID cards to combat identity fraud, alongside a QR code check-in feature now cutting wait times at offices statewide.
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Released new driver’s license and identification card design with advanced security features and updated technology.
More digital tools are on the way as DMV keeps working to serve customers faster and get them back out the door.
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