FOCUS’s Peter Lewczykowski Recognized at the 17th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards

FOCUS Investment Banking logo Peter Lewczykowski, Associate

Peter Lewczykowski, Associate, has been recognized as a rising professionals with exceptional leadership and meaningful contributions to the M&A community.

Peter's recognition is a reflection of the dedication, professionalism, and expertise he brings to every client engagement.” — Barry Calogero

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOCUS Investment Banking is pleased to announce that Peter Lewczykowski, Associate, has been honored at the 17th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards. This distinguished recognition celebrates rising professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, achievement, and meaningful contributions to the mergers and acquisitions community.

Since joining FOCUS in 2022, Peter has been an integral member of the firm’s Business Services, Supply Chain, and Government & Defense industry teams. He has advised clients on M&A transactions, earning a reputation for analytical rigor, client-focused execution, and a collaborative approach to complex transactions.

Prior to joining FOCUS, Peter gained investment banking experience at Jordan, Knauff & Company and InterOcean Advisors, where he developed a strong foundation in financial analysis, transaction execution, and client service. He holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and maintains FINRA Series 63 and 79 licenses.

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