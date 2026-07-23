B2B Ecommerce: Znode Wins 11 Medals in 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket Edition

Znode Paradigm B2B Combine 2026 Midmarket Edition Znode Report

Znode earned 11 medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket Edition, including 8 Gold, recognizing leadership in enterprise B2B ecommerce.

Znode is particularly well-suited for midmarket B2B companies looking for an architecturally headless and well-integrated commerce platform capable of handling complex multi-store scenarios.” — Andy Hoar, Paradigm B2B

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Znode, the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform, announced it has been awarded eleven medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket Edition, including eight Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze medal.

This recognition reinforces Znode’s ability to help midmarket manufacturers and distributors grow their digital business. Znode’s distributed SaaS platform is designed to deliver greater flexibility, configurability, and scalability for midmarket B2B manufacturers and distributors.

The Paradigm B2B Combine, led by ecommerce analyst Andy Hoar, evaluates ecommerce platforms across 12 categories that define success in B2B commerce. Customers cited in the report highlight Znode’s ability to support growth while maintaining performance, stability, and long-term platform flexibility.

Znode received eight Gold medals in the following categories:

Ability to Execute: Znode enables midmarket teams to deliver complex commerce initiatives without expanding technical overhead.

Customer Service and Support: Customers cite responsive, knowledgeable teams that provide consistency from implementation through ongoing operations.

Total Cost of Ownership: Znode’s configurable platform architecture reduces long-term costs and accelerates time-to-value, allowing teams to scale without repeated platform investment.

Vision and Strategy: Znode’s Distributed SaaS model reflects a clear approach to supporting growth without the limitations of traditional SaaS architectures.

Content and Data Management: Centralized product data supports scalable, personalized experiences across customers, catalogs, and channels.

Integrations, Operations, and Infrastructure: Znode’s API-first architecture and Commerce Connector framework simplify integration and reduce reliance on custom development.

Promotions Management: Business users can manage complex pricing and promotions without increasing technical dependency on Znode.

Sales and Channel Enablement: Znode unifies digital and assisted selling across direct and partner channels, supporting efficient expansion into new markets.

Znode also received two Silver medals in the following categories:

Site Search: Znode native search delivers fast, relevant results across complex product catalogs.

Transaction Management: Flexible workflows support a wide range of B2B purchasing scenarios.

Znode received one Bronze medal in the following category:

Partner Ecosystem: Znode supports a flexible partner ecosystem that enables midmarket organizations to extend capabilities without increasing internal development complexity.

"The recognition from the Paradigm B2B Combine is an honor,” says Rupesh Agrawal, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Znode. “This affirms Znode’s commitment to providing midmarket manufacturers and distributors a flexible, scalable platform built for the unique complexities of B2B ecommerce.”

Znode also received 11 medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Edition.

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm B2B helps manufacturers and distributors navigate the evolving digital landscape by providing insight into ecommerce platform capabilities. The Paradigm B2B Combine evaluates technology vendors to help B2B companies make informed decisions based on real-world use cases.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is a leading authority on B2B ecommerce strategy and founder of Paradigm B2B. He has advised global manufacturers and B2B organizations and previously served as a principal analyst at a global advisory firm.

About Znode

Znode (znode.com) is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, configurable B2B features, and unlimited scale. Znode is a distributed SaaS product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla.io).​

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