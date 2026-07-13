Consumer Alert: Review Funeral Service Contracts Before You Sign

HARTFORD — The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is advising consumers to closely review their funeral service contracts before they sign.

A prepaid funeral contract, also known as a “pre-need” funeral service contract, establishes funeral funding and services before the need for the services to occur (i.e. before death).

Effective July 1, 2026, funeral providers must present consumers the attached fact sheet before signing a prepaid funeral service contract. Consumers must sign a statement attesting that prior to executing the contract they received a copy of the fact sheet, and were given time to review the information.

“Funeral planning is an overwhelming time for families,” said DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli. “Sharing information about what should be included in a funeral service contract helps increase transparency for consumers. Taking the time to review all the information available can help give consumers the confidence before they sign a major contract.”

“We are pleased that the state has taken this strong action that helps funeral directors to educate, empower and protect consumers,” said Jonathan L. Green, CFSP, CPC, CCSP, the President of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association (CFDA) and a licensed funeral director at Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home in Fairfield. “This fact sheet is an important supplement to a funeral director’s arrangement conference with individuals and families making very important choices and decisions.“

All contracts must be in writing and include the following information:

Contact Details: The contract must provide contact information for both the purchaser, funeral director, and the escrow agent designated to hold the prepaid funeral service funds. The escrow agent cannot be the funeral home director or embalmer.

The contract must provide contact information for both the purchaser, funeral director, and the escrow agent designated to hold the prepaid funeral service funds. The escrow agent cannot be the funeral home director or embalmer. Describes funds and services: It must list all goods and services and describe how funds will be paid and invested. This section should determine how investments are limited to those authorized by the law.

It must list all goods and services and describe how funds will be paid and invested. This section should determine how investments are limited to those authorized by the law. Establishes if there is a price guarantee or not: If there is no price guarantee, the contract must clearly state that the price may increase at a later date. If funded by a life insurance policy, this does not apply.

If there is no price guarantee, the contract must clearly state that the price may increase at a later date. If funded by a life insurance policy, this does not apply. Notification of payment: A section must describe the payment notification process. Within 25 days of making a payment to the funeral home, consumers should be notified by the escrow agent that they received their funds and the exact amount deposited by the escrow agent. If the prepaid funeral service contract is funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required.

A section must describe the payment notification process. Within 25 days of making a payment to the funeral home, consumers should be notified by the escrow agent that they received their funds and the exact amount deposited by the escrow agent. If the prepaid funeral service contract is funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required. Escrow fees: The contract must describe any fees to be paid from the escrow account to the escrow agent or any third-party provider. If the funeral service contract is funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required.

The contract must describe any fees to be paid from the escrow account to the escrow agent or any third-party provider. If the funeral service contract is funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required. Cancellation clause: Must provide a statement declaring if the contract can be cancelled or cannot be cancelled. For cancellable contracts, it must describe how the consumer or the beneficiary can cancel. If the contract cannot be cancelled, explain how the contract can be transferred to a different funeral home.

Must provide a statement declaring if the contract can be cancelled or cannot be cancelled. For cancellable contracts, it must describe how the consumer or the beneficiary can cancel. If the contract cannot be cancelled, explain how the contract can be transferred to a different funeral home. Merchandise policy: If there is a particular merchandise not available at time of death, contract must explain if the funeral service establishment will furnish merchandise similar in style and at least equal in material quality and workmanship. If funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required.

If there is a particular merchandise not available at time of death, contract must explain if the funeral service establishment will furnish merchandise similar in style and at least equal in material quality and workmanship. If funded by a life insurance policy, this is not required. Signatures: Contracts must be signed of the purchaser, or authorized representative, and the licensed funeral director of the funeral service establishment.

Contracts must be signed of the purchaser, or authorized representative, and the licensed funeral director of the funeral service establishment. Review of fact sheet: A statement that the purchaser received and reviewed the attached fact sheet before signing the contract.

Additional information about funeral service contract requirements can be found at: https://portal.ct.gov/dcp/knowledge-base/articles/consumer-topics/funeral-contracts/funeral-service-contract-requirements?language=en_US

To learn more about funeral service contracts, please visit DCP’s Funeral Service Contracts page.

Consumers who have questions about funeral service contracts may send an email to DCP.Complaints@ct.gov