Items signed by Nikola Tesla, Marilyn Monroe, Bruce Lee, many others are in University Archives' July 28 online auction

Nikola Tesla typed letter, signed and dated March 16, 1901, addressed to electrical engineer Robert Ten Eyck Lozier, regarding Tesla’s hopes for establishing wireless communication with Europe. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000 Marilyn Monroe signed presentation photo from the “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” era, with LOAs from both PSA/DNA and Beckett. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Bruce Lee and Van Williams (Lee’s co-star from the 1966-1967 “Green Hornet” TV series) co-signed program from the 1967 International Karate Championships, with provenance from the original autograph recipient. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000 Pair of Ty Cobb game-worn black leather baseball cleats, dating from the last years of the legendary Hall of Fame outfielder’s career in the late 1920s, accompanied by Mears Certificate of Authenticity. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000 Albert Einstein 1-page manuscript handwritten in German in the 1940s regarding his formulation of the United Field Theory, one of seven Einstein lots in the auction with varied scientific content. Estimate: $18,000-$24,000

Items range from Albert Einstein’s mathematical notes on the United Field Theory, to Ty Cobb’s game-worn baseball cleats from his Philadelphia Athletics days.

Collectors, dealers, and institutions can find whatever they’re looking for, whether it be U.S. Presidents, Science, Space/Aviation, Literature, Art, Music, Entertainment, and Sports.” — John Reznikoff

WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A one-page typed letter signed by Nikola Tesla regarding wireless telegraphy; a Marilyn Monroe signed presentation from the “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” era; and a Bruce Lee and Van Williams co-signed program from the 1967 International Karate Championships in California are a few expected top lots in University Archives’ online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.The auction, starting promptly at 10am Eastern Time, is filled with items in many categories. The catalog in its entirety – all 430 lots – is up for viewing and bidding now on the University Archives website, www.UniversityArchives.com , plus the popular platforms Invaluable.com, Auctionzip.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted.“The July 28 auction is filled with items of incredible historical interest,” said John Reznikoff, the president and owner of University Archives, “from Albert Einstein’s mathematical notes on the United Field Theory, to Ty Cobb’s game-worn baseball cleats from his Philadelphia Athletics days. Collectors, dealers, and institutions can find whatever they’re looking for, whether it be U.S. Presidents, Science, Space/Aviation, Literature, Art, Music, Entertainment, and Sports.”The Nikola Tesla one-page typed letter, signed and dated March 16, 1901, is addressed to fellow electrical engineer Robert Ten Eyck Lozier, who had also worked for Thomas Edison. Tesla writes excitedly about his hopes for soon establishing wireless telegraphic communication with Europe after securing a $150,000 investment from J. Pierpont Morgan. By year’s end, Tesla had lost the wireless race to his Italian competitor, Guglielmo Marconi. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000The Marilyn Monroe signed presentation photo from the “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” era, was taken by 20th Century Fox head photographer Frank Powolny, one of Monroe’s favorite photographers. The glamorous yet intimate portrait, black and white on semi-glossy paper, is accompanied by LOAs from both PSA/DNA and Beckett. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000The Bruce Lee and Van Williams (Lee’s co-star from the 1966-1967 “Green Hornet” television series) co-signed program from the 1967 International Karate Championships held in Long Beach, California in July 1967 was autographed by both men on the program’s “Demonstrations” page. Accompanied by an LOA from the original autograph recipient. Estimate: $10,000-$15,000A pair of Ty Cobb game-worn black leather baseball cleats, dating from the last years of the legendary Hall of Fame outfielder’s career in the late 1920s, when playing for the Philadelphia Athletics, were gifted to a local fireman and are accompanied by a letter of provenance from his grandson. The size 10 cleats show evidence of hard use and weathering. The lot comes with a Mears Certificate of Authenticity issuing a final grade of Authentic. Estimate: $30,000-$40,000A colorful Walt Disney signed Sante Fe & Disneyland Railroad and monorail pass, issued to New York City transit authority director Sidney H. Bingham circa 1959, granting him free access to the railway for five years as an “honorary Vice-President,” is PSA/DNA slabbed and graded Mint 9. The Sante Fe & Disneyland Railroad was inaugurated at Disneyland in Anaheim, California in 1955. The German-designed monorail opened in 1959. Estimate: $18,000-$25,000Albert Einstein’s one-page manuscript handwritten in German circa the 1940s, is regarding his formulation of the United Field Theory. Translated in part, it reads: “I want to try to show that a truly natural choice for field equations exists…” It’s PSA/DNA slabbed and certified authentic. There are six additional Einstein lots in the auction, including autograph manuscripts, autograph letters signed and typed letters signed, with varied scientific content. Estimate: $18,000-$24,000A two-page autograph manuscript by Henry David Thoreau, sourced from his personal writings and tipped into a limited manuscript edition of “The Works of Henry David Thoreau,” Vol. I, was published in 1906. The handwritten draft of about 360 words dates from circa the 1850s, when the naturalist, essayist, poet, and philosopher was formulating one of his more well-known essays, later posthumously published as “Life Without Principle.” Estimate: $10,000-$15,000A rare Al Capone autograph endorsement incorporating his mugshot dates to around 1935. While the gangster was incarcerated at Alcatraz Penitentiary, Capone wrote out the publication details of a book, “The Story of America in Pictures,” that had featured a profile of him on page 367 under the title: “The Gangster Era: Capone.” The item comes with provenance from E.J. Lloyd, a Warden at the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island. Estimate: $8,000-$12,000An Abraham Lincoln signed military appointment was dated just one day after his beloved 11-year-old son Willie Lincoln died of typhoid fever on February 20, 1862 at the White House. The document underscores how the wartime President continued to attend to pressing affairs even as he was deeply grieving. The appointment, co-signed by Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, promoted Nicholas J. Sappington, a Union soldier from Maryland. Estimate: $7,500-$10,000Pulled from Jimmy Carter’s personal collection is a photograph of Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, and George H.W. Bush, signed by all five former US Presidents in 1991, upon the occasion of the dedication of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum. The five men signed only a limited number of these rare collectible photos. Accompanied by a COA from John Reznikoff of University Archives and Lucas Pascal of Historical Autographs Gallery. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000A John F. Kennedy autograph manuscript, which the president-elect composed on an airplane traveling from Palm Beach, Florida to New York City, circa January 4, 1961, shows JFK’s pencil-written notes on the front and back of a Western Union Press telegram sent to him by White House correspondent Merriman Smith. Ideas from the draft – acknowledging the legacy of former U.S. presidents, and outlining what he wanted his administration to symbolize – were integrated into his 9-page presidential inauguration speech draft of just a few weeks later. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000Lot 145 is a group of 15 Yousuf Karsh signed photographs, large and in full color, professionally mounted and over-matted in Karsh’s Ottawa, Canada studio in the 1990s. The majority of the artist-signed photographs were included in Karsh’s “American Legends” series, and feature notables Jimmy Stewart, Charlton Heston, Mickey Rooney and others. Estimate: $5,000-$8,000Here is a link to the catalog on the University Archives website: https://www.universityarchives.com/auction-catalog/rare-autographs-manuscripts-books-photographs_FPMK44VNSK University Archives has become world-renowned as a go-to source for rare items of this kind. It is actively seeking quality material for future auctions, presenting a rare opportunity for sellers. Anyone who has a single item or a collection that may be a fit for a future University Archives auction may call John Reznikoff at 203-454-0111; or email him at john@universityarchives.com.University Archives was founded in 1979, as a division of University Stamp Company, by John Reznikoff, who started collecting stamps and coins in 1968, while in the third grade. Industry-wide, Reznikoff is considered the leading authenticity expert for manuscripts and documents. He consults with law enforcement, dealers, auction houses and both major authentication companies.University Archives is located at 88 Danbury Road (Suite #2A) in Wilton, Conn. To learn more about University Archives and the online-only Rare Autographs, Manuscripts, Books & Photographs auction scheduled for Wednesday, July 28th, visit www.UniversityArchives.com # # # #

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