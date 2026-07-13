Horror Writers Association Partners with Raw Dog Screaming Press for the HWA Poetry Showcase Series
Horror Writers Association
Award winning independent publisher Raw Dog Screaming Press will publish the Horror Writers Association's "Poetry Showcase" beginning with Volume XIII
For more than a decade, the HWA Poetry Showcase has provided an important platform for emerging and established poets working in horror, dark fantasy, and speculative poetry. Each annual volume celebrates the creativity and diversity of the horror poetry community while introducing readers to compelling new voices alongside accomplished authors.
The partnership with Raw Dog Screaming Press marks an exciting new chapter for the long running series. Known for its commitment to publishing exceptional works of horror, dark fiction, and poetry, RDSP brings extensive experience and a deep appreciation for the genre to the Poetry Showcase.
"This is a unique opportunity for HWA members to not only showcase their talents, but to have their work with different publishers," says Maxwell I. Gold, Executive Director of the Horror Writers Association. "I'm pleased to be able to work with Raw Dog Screaming Press to develop this partnership benefiting HWA membership."
Founded in 2003, Raw Dog Screaming Press has earned an international reputation for publishing innovative voices in horror, literary fiction, and dark poetry. The publisher has received numerous honors, including the Bram Stoker Award®, the Shirley Jackson Award, and the Independent Publisher Book Awards, making it an ideal home for one of the Horror Writers Association's signature publications.
"RDSP has been a champion of dark poetry since we began, and we are honored to be part of the HWA Poetry Showcase tradition," says Jennifer Barnes, Managing Editor of Raw Dog Screaming Press. "The showcase offers many writers their first opportunity to publish poetry and provides a much-needed market for dark poets."
"HWA Poetry Showcase Volume XIII" is edited by award winning poet and editor Colleen Anderson, whose work has long championed horror and speculative poetry. The collection will feature a selection of exceptional poems chosen through the HWA's annual submission process, highlighting both emerging and established voices within the organization.
The cover art and full table of contents for "HWA Poetry Showcase Volume XIII" will be revealed in the coming months.
The volume is scheduled for release in October 2026 in celebration of Dark Poetry Month, an annual observance dedicated to recognizing the enduring power and artistry of horror poetry.
As the Horror Writers Association continues its mission of supporting creators across all forms of dark literature, the organization remains committed to fostering opportunities for poets, connecting readers with outstanding work, and expanding appreciation for horror poetry around the world. The partnership with Raw Dog Screaming Press represents another important step in ensuring the continued success and visibility of the HWA Poetry Showcase for years to come.
About the Horror Writers Association
The Horror Writers Association (HWA) is a nonprofit organization of writers and publishing professionals from around the world dedicated to promoting dark literature and supporting those who create it. Founded in the late 1980s, the HWA has grown to more than 2,000 members worldwide and is the oldest and most respected professional organization for creators of horror and dark fantasy. The organization encourages public interest in horror literature, hosts the annual StokerCon®, recognizes excellence through the Bram Stoker Awards®, and is committed to fostering diversity, inclusion, and professional development throughout the genre. Learn more at www.horror.org
About Raw Dog Screaming Press
Raw Dog Screaming Press is an award-winning independent publisher specializing in horror, dark fiction, literary fiction, and poetry. Since 2003, RDSP has championed bold, original voices while publishing critically acclaimed works that have earned recognition from the Bram Stoker Awards®, Shirley Jackson Awards, Independent Publisher Book Awards, and other prestigious honors. Learn more at their website.
Desiree Duffy
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