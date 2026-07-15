EPC to Showcase GaN Power Innovation at Tech Taipei Power 2026
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Industry Keynote Highlights AI-Driven Power Trends, 800 VDC Architectures, and GaN Innovation
At the event, EPC will show the latest developments in GaN technology and how eGaN® FETs and integrated power solutions offer higher efficiency, greater power density and faster switching performance compared to traditional silicon-based solutions. Attendees will hear how GaN is enabling innovation in data centers, robotics, electric mobility, renewable energy systems and high-performance industrial power supplies.
EPC's keynote by Alex Lidow, EPC CEO, will examine the latest trends shaping AI data center power systems, future power architectures, and the technologies required to support the rapidly increasing computational demands of AI. Within this context, the presentation will highlight how GaN devices enable higher efficiency and performance throughout the power chain—from high-voltage power conversion to point-of-load applications - while providing insight into the future evolution of the power semiconductor market.
"Taiwan is one of the world's most important centers for power electronics innovation," said Alex Lidow, EPC CEO. "Tech Taipei Power provides an outstanding opportunity to engage directly with engineers, system designers, and technology leaders who are shaping the future of efficient power conversion."
Visitors attending the conference are invited to meet the EPC team to discuss application requirements, explore the company's latest reference designs, and learn how GaN technology can accelerate the development of more efficient and compact power conversion systems.
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. Founded in 2007 by experts in power electronics, semiconductors, and business management, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to advance the field of power electronics through the development and commercialization of GaN-based power devices. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites.
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eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio email: maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
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