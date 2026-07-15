'Bellhop at the Baker Hotel' Brings a Rare Firsthand Perspective to One of Texas' Most Legendary Landmarks

A young Z.A. Calhoun who was a bellhop at the Baker Hotel in the early 1930s.

A 1930s era bellhop remembers the golden years of an iconic American hotel.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nearly three decades after a forgotten interview was recorded on a borrowed Mini DV camcorder, "Bellhop at the Baker Hotel" is finally making its debut.The documentary short film tells the story of the legendary Baker Hotel in Mineral Wells, Texas, through the memories of Z.A. Calhoun, who worked as a teenage bellhop during the hotel's glamorous early years in the 1930s. Recorded in 1997, the interview offers a rare firsthand account of daily life inside one of Texas' most iconic hotels, sharing personal stories that span the Baker's rise, decline and enduring legacy.For filmmaker Blake Calhoun, the grandson of Z.A., the project has been nearly 30 years in the making."When we recorded the interview, the plan was to make a documentary about the Baker Hotel," says Calhoun. "Life took me in other directions, and the tapes sat on a shelf for more than two decades. Then in 2020 I rediscovered them white converting my old tape library to digital, and I realized the real story wasn't just about the hotel – it was about my grandfather's experiences there and the remarkable life he built afterward in Mineral Wells."While several documentaries have explored the Baker Hotel's architecture, abandonment, and ongoing restoration, "Bellhop at the Baker Hotel" takes a different approach. Rather than focusing solely on the building itself, the film tells the story through the eyes of someone who actually worked there during its heyday, offering what is believed to be one of the only on-camera accounts from a Baker Hotel employee of that era.Blending historic photographs, archival footage, and Z.A. Calhoun's anecdotes, the documentary serves as both a tribute to an iconic American landmark and to the people whose lives were shaped by it."Bellhop at the Baker Hotel" is now streaming and available to audiences worldwide.

Watch "Bellhop at the Baker Hotel"

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