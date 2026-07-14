Paper summary of the AI Research

Foxxr Digital Marketing says a customer interaction from GreenWorks Environmental shows how AI assistants are beginning to influence local purchasing decisions.

What stood out to me wasn't that AI recommended GreenWorks Environmental. It was who asked the question” — Brian Childers

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A family looking for a mold inspection recently used an AI assistant to choose a contractor, offering a practical example of how artificial intelligence is changing how everyday consumers find local services.The homeowner's children used the AI assistant to compare several local inspection companies. After the AI analyzed the options and recommended GreenWorks Environmental, the parents decided to hire the company. The restoration company later shared the interaction with its marketing partner, Foxxr Digital Marketing How the AI Evaluated Local ProvidersThe AI handled the research that a homeowner would typically spend hours piecing together across directories and review platforms.The AI assistant compared multiple mold testing businesses before recommending GreenWorks Environmental. It also provided the family with a complete overview of the inspection process, explaining what to expect during the initial consultation, on-site evaluation, lab analysis, and final reporting.Furthermore, the AI advised the homeowners to request independent, third-party laboratory testing to ensure unbiased results.The Data Behind AI RecommendationsFor Foxxr Digital Marketing, which manages GreenWorks Environmental's marketing and specializes in AI search optimization , the interaction signals a deeper change in how recommendation systems work.AI assistants synthesize multiple layers of public data to measure relevance and trustworthiness, including:* Service descriptions* Customer reviews* Business profiles* Location dataThe marketing agency notes that this process is increasingly data-driven. As users search, click, compare, and return to content, AI systems interpret those actions as indicators of intent, shaping the recommendations people receive over time.This trend aligns with recent industry data. Google AI Overviews now appear in roughly 48% to 55% of all searches, and nearly 60% of searches end without a click, rising to 77% on mobile as AI platforms answer queries directly on the results page.For local businesses, visibility now depends on how clearly their expertise and reputation are documented across the web. When a user asks about a specific problem like mold testing, the AI matches them with providers whose online data directly aligns with that issue.GreenWorks Environmental put it simply in an email to Foxxr."We were fortunate today to see what information was used to select their mold testing company," GreenWorks Environmental wrote. "We took a photo of the AI research that was done by the kids for their parents. Keep up the good work, Foxxr."Brian Childers on Household ResearchBrian Childers, Founder and CEO of Foxxr Digital Marketing, shared how AI has fundamentally changed local search."We've partnered with GreenWorks Environmental for years to build a digital presence that reflects the expertise they've earned over nearly two decades in business," said Childers."Over the past 12 months, Foxxr’s strategies successfully produced 660 qualified leads with a total value of $208,000. Additionally, it attracted more than 100,000 website sessions and achieved an 83.87% share of local voice throughout New Jersey. Seeing those same efforts reflected in an AI recommendation tells us that the signals we've been strengthening for years are now influencing how AI understands and recommends local businesses."Childers also pointed out that the family dynamic is the most revealing part of the interaction."What stood out to me wasn't that AI recommended GreenWorks Environmental. It was who asked the question," said Childers. "The kids became the researchers for the household. They were comfortable letting AI evaluate the options before their parents ever spoke to a contractor. I think we're going to see that happen much more often as younger generations play a bigger role in helping their families research local services."For more information, contact Brian Childers at brian@foxxr.com or (727) 379-2207, or visit foxxr.com.About Foxxr Digital MarketingFoxxr Digital Marketing is a home service marketing agency specializing in Local SEO, AI search optimization, paid advertising, and content marketing for contractors. Since 2008, the agency has helped HVAC companies, plumbers, roofers, and restoration contractors build lasting digital authority that drives qualified leads.

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