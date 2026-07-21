B2B Ecommerce: Znode Wins 11 Medals in 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Edition

Znode Paradigm B2B Combine 2026 Enterprise Edition Znode Report

Znode earned 11 medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Edition, including 8 Gold, recognizing leadership in enterprise B2B ecommerce.

Znode is particularly well-suited for enterprise B2B companies looking for an architecturally-headless and well-integrated commerce platform capable of handling complex multi-store scenarios.” — Andy Hoar, Paradigm B2B

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Znode, the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform, announced it has been awarded eleven medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Enterprise Edition, including eight Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze medal.

This recognition reinforces Znode’s ability to support enterprise manufacturers and distributors managing complex commerce environments. Znode’s distributed SaaS platform provides the flexibility and control required to support multi-brand, multi-region, and multi-channel B2B operations.

The Paradigm B2B Combine, led by ecommerce analyst Andy Hoar, evaluates ecommerce platforms across 12 categories that define success in B2B commerce. Customers cited in the report highlight Znode’s ability to support complex business models while maintaining performance, stability, and long-term platform flexibility.

Znode received eight Gold medals in the following categories:

Ability to Execute: Znode enables enterprise organizations to deliver complex commerce initiatives across multiple business units and markets.

Customer Service and Support: Customers cite responsive, knowledgeable teams that provide consistency across large-scale implementations and ongoing operations.

Total Cost of Ownership: Znode’s configurable platform architecture reduces long-term technical overhead and avoids the cost of repeated replatforming.

Vision and Strategy: Znode’s Distributed SaaS model reflects a clear architectural approach to supporting enterprise-scale commerce without the limitations of traditional SaaS platforms.

Content and Data Management: Centralized product data management supports governance and consistency across global catalogs and customer experiences.

Integrations, Operations, and Infrastructure: Znode’s API-first architecture and Commerce Connector framework simplify integration across complex enterprise system environments.

Promotions Management: Business users can manage complex pricing, contracts, and promotions across multiple customer segments without increasing dependency on development teams.

Sales and Channel Enablement: Znode unifies digital and assisted selling across enterprise sales teams, partner networks, and channels.

Znode also received two Silver medals in the following categories:

Site Search: Znode native search delivers fast, relevant results across large and complex product catalogs.

Transaction Management: Flexible workflows support complex enterprise purchasing, quoting, and approval processes.

Znode received one Bronze medal in the following category:

Partner Ecosystem: Znode supports a flexible partner ecosystem that enables enterprises to extend platform capabilities and integrate with existing technology investments while maintaining architectural control.

"Enterprise manufacturers and distributors manage complexity across brands, markets, and channels. Znode gives organizations the flexibility and control they need to support complex business models." - Rupesh Agrawal, CEO and Chief Product Officer at Znode.

Znode also earned 11 medals in the 2026 Paradigm B2B Combine Midmarket Edition.

About Paradigm B2B

Paradigm B2B helps manufacturers and distributors navigate the evolving digital landscape by providing insight into ecommerce platform capabilities. The Paradigm B2B Combine evaluates technology vendors to help B2B companies make informed decisions based on real-world use cases.

About Andy Hoar

Andy Hoar is a leading authority on B2B ecommerce strategy and founder of Paradigm B2B. He has advised global manufacturers and B2B organizations and previously served as a principal analyst at a global advisory firm.

About Znode

Znode is the most flexible, scalable B2B ecommerce platform. Leading manufacturers and distributors choose Znode for its extensible API-first architecture, advanced B2B functionality, and ability to support complex commerce models. As a distributed SaaS platform, Znode provides the flexibility and scalability required to support long-term growth.

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