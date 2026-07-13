Quechan Casino Resort Welcomes La Original Banda Limón On Friday, October 16th

Quechan Casino Resort La Original Banda Limón

WINTERHAVEN, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quechan Casino Resort is proud to welcome La Original Banda Limón to the Quechan Casino Resort Pipa Event Center on Friday, October 16th at 8pm.Founded in 1965 by Salvador Lizárraga in El Limón de los Peraza, Sinaloa, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga has become one of the most influential and enduring groups in regional Mexican music. For more than six decades, the band has helped shape the banda genre with its signature brass-driven sound, heartfelt ballads and energetic live performances that have captivated audiences across Mexico, the United States and beyond.Throughout its storied career of more than 60 years, Banda Limón has released dozens of successful albums and produced a long list of fan-favorite hits, including “Derecho de Antigüedad,” “El Mejor Perfume,” “Que Me Digas Lo Que Sientes,” “Di Que Regresarás,” and “El Primer Lugar.” The band's ability to blend traditional banda music with contemporary influences has allowed it to remain a dominant force in regional Mexican music for generations.The group has earned widespread recognition throughout the industry, receiving numerous nominations and awards from organizations including Premio Lo Nuestro, Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Latin Grammy Awards. Their music has consistently topped regional Mexican charts while their influence continues to inspire new generations of artists and fans alike. Tickets are on sale now and are available online or through the Quechan Casino Resort Box Office. For more information, visit Quechan Casino Resort.For tickets, visit playqcr.com/entertainment or call (877) 783-2426. All shows are 21 and over. All times are listed in Arizona time.About Quechan Casino ResortLocated in Winterhaven, CA, just minutes from Yuma, AZ, Quechan Casino Resort offers a premier destination for gaming, dining, entertainment, and hospitality. The resort features a state-of-the-art casino floor with table games, 1,000 slot machines, and year-round promotions. Guests can enjoy 162 spacious hotel rooms and suites, relax poolside, and dine at Ironwood Steakhouse, Gila Blend Food Court, Sidewinders Bar & Grill, and Ocotillo Buffet. Live entertainment takes center stage at the 20,000-square-foot Pipa Event Center, hosting legendary musical acts, top comedians, and concerts for every taste.Quechan Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Fort Yuma Quechan Indian Tribe.For more information, visit playqcr.com.Follow us:facebook.com/QuechanCasinoResort

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