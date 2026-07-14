Colorado Entrepreneur Earns Two National Retail Federation Honors

Brad Miller, Owner & Co-Founder, YoColorado NRF Advocates Brad Miller & Ashley Silfies, Owner-Pink Picasso meet Congressional Reps Fall 2025 YoColorado logo

YoColorado co-founder named one of five NRF Rising Star finalists and selected as Colorado’s “America's Retail Champion”

Small businesses are at the heart of America's economy. More than 98% of U.S. retail businesses employ fewer than 50 people. Giving small businesses a voice matters to America's economy and character” — YoColorado Founder BradMiller

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- YoColorado , a Colorado-based company known for its bold, retro-inspired outdoor apparel, today announced that co-founder Brad Miller has been selected by the National Retail Federation (NRF) as one of 50 America’s Retail Champions and one of just five finalists for the prestigious NRF Rising Star Award.Miller will represent Colorado at the organization's premier advocacy event, the 2026 NRF Retail Advocates Summit, held in Washington, D.C. July 14–16. The Summit, held every two years during election years, brings retailers and policymakers together to build relationships, discuss key policy issues and celebrate retail’s impact on the U.S. economy and communities."As the nation marks 250 years of entrepreneurship and innovation, small businesses remain at the heart of the American economy,” said Miller. “More than 98% of U.S. retail businesses employ fewer than 50 people. Giving small businesses a voice matters because we not onlyhelp drive our country's economy, but we also bring personality, character, and a sense of community to the places we call home. I'm proud to represent Colorado and independent retailers and advocate for policies that will help shape the future success of small business."The America's Retail Champions program recognizes small business retailers who are exceptional advocates for retail and the communities they serve. The delegates were selected based on their outstanding leadership, community engagement, and advocacy on behalf of the retail industry. As Colorado's representative, Miller will join fellow retail leaders in discussions with federal lawmakers on issues affecting small businesses, entrepreneurship, manufacturing, and Main Street communities nationwide.Retailers were nominated by state retail associations and industry peers for their leadership and involvement in public policy advocacy. This year, 50 retailersrepresenting 27 states were selected as America’s Retail Champions. Learn more about the 2026 America’s Retail Champions program and see a full list of honorees here.About National Retail FederationThe National Retail Federation passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private- sector employer, contributing $5.3 trillion to annual GDP and supporting more than one in four U.S. jobs — 55 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies. Visit nrf.com for more.About YoColoradoFounded in 2013 and based in historic Golden, Colo., YoColorado is a retro-inspired outdoor apparel company that celebrates the free-spirited adventure of the Colorado lifestyle. Blending bold design with quality craftsmanship, YoColorado offers a curated collection of outdoor apparel and gear designed to feel good and fuel the fun every time you step outside. YoColorado has collaborated with iconic partners including Coors Banquet and National Ski Patrol and is carried by leading outdoor and specialty retailers such as Vail Resorts, REI, and Christy Sports. From small-batch manufacturing to upcycling materials into unique apparel and accessories to community-first partnerships, YoColorado is all about doing good and making customers look and feel good. Visit yocolorado.com and follow on Facebook and Instagram.###

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