EPC Showcases Gen7 GaN Solutions for AI Data Centers, Robotics and Drones at PCIM Asia
We Chat QR Code
Gen7 eGaN FETs, power stages & boards deliver 800V-to-POL power for robots and drones.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to attend live technical sessions presented in both English and Chinese, featuring EPC experts discussing the latest GaN innovations, application trends, and design techniques.
A major highlight will be EPC's integrated motor-drive solutions. Featured products include the EPC33110, a three-phase integrated ePower Stage IC optimized for humanoid robot joints and drone propulsion, together with the EPC23108/09 and EPC23110/11 integrated ePower Stage IC families. Supporting operation up to 100 V with load current capability of 35 A (EPC23108/09) and 20 A (EPC23110/11), these devices are now in mass production, enabling customers to move rapidly from design to high-volume deployment of intelligent motion systems.
EPC will also showcase its expanding portfolio of low-voltage Gen7 eGaN® FETs for high-density power conversion. Highlights include the EPC2366 (40 V, 0.84 mΩ), optimized for high-current synchronous rectification in 48 V-to-12 V LLC converters, and the EPC2379 and EPC2370 (18 V, 0.28 mΩ), EPC2378 (25 V, 0.41 mΩ), EPC2377 (40 V, 0.5 mΩ), EPC2375 (100 V, 0.9 mΩ), and EPC2376 (150 V, 1.5 mΩ). These devices deliver benchmark RDS(on), low gate charge, and exceptional switching performance for AI power supplies, robotics, advanced motor drives, and high-density DC-DC converters.
Visitors will see these devices operating in a wide range of live demonstrations covering humanoid robotics, drone propulsion, motor control, and AI power delivery. Motion-control platforms include the EPC91122 and EPC91132 reference designs based on the EPC33110, demonstrated in both a high-torque robotic arm and a large drone propulsion system. A lightweight drone propulsion platform will also demonstrate rapid dynamic response for space-constrained applications. Additional motor-drive reference designs include the EPC91121 (EPC2366), EPC91135 (EPC2376) for 150 V inverter applications, EPC9186HCx (EPC2361) for scalable high-current three-phase motor drives, and the EPC91128/29/30/31 family based on the EPC23108/09/10/11.
For AI infrastructure and high-performance computing, EPC will demonstrate GaN solutions spanning the complete power delivery chain—from 800 VDC distribution to point-of-load (PoL) conversion. Featured evaluation boards include the EPC91123, a 6 kW 800 V-to-12.5 V isolated converter based on the ISOP LLC architecture; the EPC91134, an 11 kW 400/800 V-to-50 V isolated converter; EPC will also showcase, for the first time, a new 800 V – 6 V, 6 kW ISOP converter. EPC will highlight next-generation Point-of-Load architectures enabled by Gen7 GaN technology, supporting highly efficient conversion from 48 V and 12 V intermediate buses to the sub-1 V rails. High-frequency GaN switching enables smaller passive components, faster transient response, and significantly higher power density, making these solutions ideally suited for next-generation AI servers.
"PCIM Asia is the ideal venue to demonstrate how GaN is enabling the next generation of intelligent motion systems and AI power delivery," said Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC. "From humanoid robots and drones to AI data centers, engineers are designing systems that demand greater efficiency, higher power density, and lower weight. Our latest GaN technologies deliver the performance needed to move these applications from prototype to high-volume production while enabling the next generation of intelligent electrified systems."
Visit EPC at PCIM Asia 2026 – Hall 16, Stand B03. For more information, please visit our PCIM Asia landing page.
Schedule a Meeting: EPC’s technical experts, including CEO Dr. Alex Lidow, will be on-site to discuss how GaN is enabling innovation across Humanoid Robots, Drones, Power tools, e-bikes and AI infrastructure. To schedule a meeting during PCIM Asia 2026, contact info@epc-co.com.
Exhibition Booth - Hall 16, Stand B03: Visit EPC’s booth to explore the company’s comprehensive portfolio of GaN-based solutions and experience live demonstrations highlighting performance, density and efficiency advantages.
LIVE Technical Presentations - EPC Booth Hall 16, Stand B03
August 26, 12.00pm – 12.30pm: Where is GaN Going? - Alex Lidow, CEO, EPC [English talk]
August 27, 11.00am – 11.30am: Enabling Humanoids and Drones with Scalable Motor Control, Chen Hu, FAE EPC [Chinese talk]
August 27, 14.00 – 14.30: New GaN Products for High-Density DC-DC Converters
Jason Zhang, Vice President DCDC Marketing and System Engineering, EPC [Chinese talk]
August 28, 11.00-11.30am: Building Humanoids and Drones with Scalable Motor Control Architectures - Marco Palma, Director, Motor Drives Systems and Applications, EPC [English talk]
Conference presentations
August 26, 14.10 – 14.30: What is next in GaN – Alex Lidow, CEO, EPC - 14A36 Forum Zone.
GaN Technology has evolved at a steady, but rapid pace over the last 16 years since first going into mass production. EPC has developed seven generations of discrete transistors that have surpassed MOSFETs in every technical category with the latest generation opening new markets competing with MOSFETs at voltages between 40 V and 10 V. So, what comes next?
About EPC
EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. Founded in 2007 by experts in power electronics, semiconductors, and business management, the company leverages cutting-edge technology to advance the field of power electronics through the development and commercialization of GaN-based power devices. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for eMobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites.
Follow EPC on social media:
LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouKu
Follow us on WeChat
eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.
Press contact: Efficient Power Conversion: Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio email: maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio
Efficient Power Conversion
maurizio.dipaoloemilio@epc-co.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.