Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview -- Week of July 13, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold a budget hearing on the Supreme Court of the United States.

On Tuesday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government will hold an oversight hearing on the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, July 14, the Committee on Education and Workforce will hold a full committee hearing called "Training Activists, Not Physicians: The Impact of DEI on Medical Schools."

Energy & Commerce

On Tuesday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a markup on the following measures:

H.R. 3978, the Nuclear REFUEL (Recycling Efficient Fuels Utilizing Expedited Licensing) Act (Latta)

H.R. 5549, the Efficient Nuclear Licensing Hearings Act (Griffith)

H.R. 9084, the Department of Energy Nuclear Transparency Act (Castor)

H.R. 9612, the American Enrichment Deployment Act (Fry)

H.R. 9613, the Nuclear Advisory Committee Reform Act (Harshbarger)

H.R. 9614, the NRC Staff Pay Alignment Act (Menendez)

H.R. 2140, the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act of 2025 (Matsui)

H.R. 3194, the Lifting Overburdensome Commerce Obstructions and Motives (LOCOMOTIVES) Act (Moolenaar)

H.R. 9317, the Buses Utilizing Safety and Environmental Standards (BUSES) Act (Langworthy)

H.R. 9615, the Battery Recycling for America’s Competitive Economy (BRACE) Act (Miller-Meeks)

H.R. 9616, the Environmental Monitoring and Remediation Technology Assessment Initiative (EMRTAI) Act of 2026 (Pfluger)

H.R. 9617, the Coordinating and Harnessing America’s Recovery of Minerals (CHARM) Act (Palmer)

H.R. 9618, the Diesel Engine Flexibility (DEF) Act (Fedorchak)

Financial Services

On Tuesday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Environment will hold a markup on the following measures:On Wednesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Maintaining America’s Leadership in Biomedical Innovation: FDA’s Role in Advancing U.S. Drug Development."

On Tuesday, July 14, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "The Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report."

On Wednesday, July 15, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "The Semi-Annual Report of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection."

On Friday, July 17, the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will hold a field hearing called "Building the Future of Finance: How the CLARITY Act Unlocks Innovation."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, July 14, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "FY27 BIS Budget: the AI Arms Race and the ICTS Office."

On Tuesday, July 14, the East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "More Bang for the Buck: Aligning Commercial Diplomacy Between State and Commerce."

On Tuesday, July 14, the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "U.S. Economic Security and Investment Abroad: Assessing Economic Security Zones."

On Wednesday, July 15, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Ending Supply Chain Dependency: Aligning Tools, Capital, and Partnerships."

On Wednesday, July 15, the Western Hemisphere Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "A New Beginning for Colombia."

House Administration

Intelligence

On Wednesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Elections will hold a hearing called “Election Observation: Best Practices and Congress’s Role.”

On Wednesday, July 15, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a hearing called “States on the Frontlines of Counterintelligence.”

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, July 14, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and the Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs will hold a joint oversight hearing called "Innovative Technologies and Initiatives to Tackle the MMIP Crisis in Indian Country."

On Wednesday, July 15, the Committee on Natural Resources will hold a full committee markup on the following measures:

H.R. 726, the Crow Tribe Water Rights Settlement Amendments Act of 2025 (Downing)

H.R. 2317, the Northern Nevada Economic Development and Conservation Act of 2025 (Amodei)

H.R. 2406, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention Improvements Act of 2025 (Bonamici)

H.R. 2827, To provide for the equitable settlement of certain Indian land disputes regarding land in Illinois, and for other purposes (Cole)

H.R. 6251, To amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act of 1972 to allow importation of polar bear trophies taken in sport hunts in Canada before the date the polar bear was determined to be a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act of 1973 (Begich)

H.R. 6893, the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Advancement for Training, Education, Restoration, and Science (WATERS) Act (Scott)

H.R. 7889, the Advancing Water Research and Collaboration (AWRC) Act of 2025 (Wittman)

H.R. 8658, the Indian Health Service Emergency Claims Parity Act (Kennedy)

H.R. 9436, To amend the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 to extend the time period for which certain regulations concerning the North Atlantic right whale are effective (Lawler)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Tuesday, July 14, the Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses will hold a hearing called "Combating DEI in American Institutions."

On Wednesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "Emerging Fraud Threats and the Evolving Fraud Landscape."

Rules

On Monday, July 13, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measures:

H.R. 139, the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 (Buchanan)

H.R. 8595, the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027 [Rule Markup Only] (Diaz-Balart)

H.R. 9237, the Take Care of America’s Veterans Act [Rule Markup Only] (Bost)

H.R. 1181, the Protecting Privacy in Purchases Act [Rule Markup Only] (Moore)

Science, Space, and Technology

On Wednesday, July 15, the Subcommittee on Space and Aeronautics will hold a hearing called "A Review of the Office of Space Commerce’s Mission Authorization Proposal."

Select Committee on China

On Wednesday, July 15, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "Protecting American Innovation: The Federal Research Security Enterprise."

Small Business

On Tuesday, July 14, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "AI on Main Street: How AI is Shaping the Future of Small Business."

Transportation and Infrastructure

On Tuesday, July 14, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee markup on the following measure:

H.R. 9497, the Water Resources Development Act of 2026 (Graves)

Veterans' Affairs

On Wednesday, July 15, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure will hold a full committee hearing called "Reforming FEMA: Ensuring the Nation’s Disaster Readiness Works for Americans."

On Monday, July 13, the Subcommittee on Technology Modernization will hold an oversight hearing called “PACT Act Implementation: Modernizing VA Disability Claims Through Effective Technology.”

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