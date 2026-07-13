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Maine Air Quality Alert: Ground-Level Ozone Reaches 'Unhealthy' Levels for Sensitive Groups on July 1

 

AUGUSTA, June 30, 2026  -- Ground-level ozone concentrations are expected to reach the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ level on Wednesday, July 1 along the Maine coast from Kittery to Acadia National Park according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. 

Ozone levels have been climbing in southern New England and the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States on Tuesday. Winds are expected to bring higher levels of ozone to the Maine coast on Wednesday. In addition, ozone is expected to reach Moderate levels in the following areas: Band of coastal towns 4 wide from Steuben through Eastport, Inland Knox, Waldo & Hancock counties, the southern half of Penobscot County and the middle portion of Washington County, Inland York, Cumberland, Sagadahoc and Lincoln counties, and all of Androscoggin & Kennebec counties.

Particle pollution levels are expected to be in the Moderate range statewide on Wednesday due to wildfire smoke across the Northeastern United States.

In addition to poor air quality, heat is expected in Maine throughout the rest of the week. Please refer to the National Weather Service for heat-related advisories.

At elevated ozone levels, children, older adults, those who work outdoors, and individuals suffering from respiratory or heart diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD can experience reduced lung function and irritation.  In addition, healthy adults who exert themselves outdoors may also notice these health effects.  Affected individuals may notice symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, throat irritation, and/or experience mild chest pain.

Some actions you can take to protect your health during such periods include:

  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activity
  • Close windows and circulate indoor air with a fan or air conditioner
  • If you have asthma, keep your quick-relief medications and action plan handy

Additional health information may be found on the following websites:

In addition to those in a sensitive group, others who are responsible for the welfare of people impacted by poor air quality are urged to use one of the listed tools to follow the Air Quality Forecast:

For more information go to Maine DEP’s air quality web site.

For additional information, contact:

David R. Madore, Deputy Commissioner

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Maine Air Quality Alert: Ground-Level Ozone Reaches 'Unhealthy' Levels for Sensitive Groups on July 1

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