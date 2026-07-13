Wildfire Smoke Expected to Raise Particle Pollution Levels Across Maine This Weekend

For Immediate Release

AUGUSTA, July 2, 2026 — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection warns that wildfire smoke will likely push particle pollution to ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ (USG) levels—and possibly ‘Unhealthy’ for all groups for short periods—starting today and continuing through the weekend statewide. Residents throughout Maine should be aware that wildfire smoke will cause elevated particle pollution for several hours at a time. When smoke reduces visibility or becomes noticeable by smell, sensitive groups—including people with heart or lung conditions, older adults, outdoor workers, teenagers, and children—are advised to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. While outdoor activity is still acceptable, it is recommended to take more frequent breaks and reduce intensity. Individuals should watch for symptoms such as coughing or shortness of breath. Asthmatics should follow their action plans and keep quick-relief medications accessible. Those with heart disease are urged to monitor for palpitations, unusual fatigue, or shortness of breath and consult their healthcare provider if needed. At these elevated pollution levels, children, older adults, outdoor workers, and people with respiratory or heart conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, or COPD may experience reduced lung function and irritation. Even healthy adults who exert themselves outdoors might notice coughing, throat irritation, shortness of breath, or mild chest discomfort. To protect your health during these periods, the following steps are recommended: Avoid strenuous outdoor activity

Keep windows closed and circulate indoor air with fans or air conditioning

Asthmatics should keep quick-relief medications and action plans readily available The mix of extreme heat warnings and high humidity may compound the impact of conditions for those affected by the diminished air quality forecast. Whether you’re outside for work or to enjoy the holiday festivities this week and weekend, it’s important to take precautions against sun exposure, dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Use air conditioning in your home, or go to an air-conditioned public place like a store, public library, restaurant, or cooling center. Seek medical care if anyone experiences symptoms like muscle cramps, very heavy sweating, shortness of breath, dizziness, headaches, confusion, weakness, or nausea. Additional health information is available through the following resources: Those responsible for the care of sensitive individuals are encouraged to monitor air quality using these tools: — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection warns that wildfire smoke will likely push particle pollution to ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ (USG) levels—and possibly ‘Unhealthy’ for all groups for short periods—starting today and continuing through the weekend statewide. For additional information, contact: David R. Madore, Deputy Commissioner