ATHANASIOU OLIVE OIL CO. GOES GLOBAL: NO. CALIFORNIA MICRO-PRODUCER EARNS TWO PLATINUM AT LONDON INT'L COMPETITION

Athanasiou Olive Oil Company AOOC 2026 Medals & Oils

Every Oil Entered Receives International Recognition. A Perfect Sweep Across the Company’s Full Portfolio.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What does it mean to enter every oil you make into an international competition and walk away with a medal for every single one? For Athanasiou Olive Oil Company, a family owned micro-producer in Northern California, it means exactly that. The company has earned two Platinum Medals, one Gold Medal, and one Silver Medal at the 2026 London International Olive Oil Competition, one of Europe’s premier olive oil competitions, with every oil in their 2025 harvest portfolio receiving international recognition.

The award-winning oils from the 2025 early harvest are:

PLATINUM MEDAL – Tuscan Blend, Annina

PLATINUM MEDAL – Italian Frantoio: 500 mg/kg Polyphenols, Sophia

GOLD MEDAL – Italian Frantoio: 446 mg/kg Polyphenols, Sophia

SILVER MEDAL – Greek Blend, Kosta

The London International Olive Oil Competition draws producers from more than 40 countries, with judges evaluating each entry in a rigorous blind tasting that assesses aroma, flavor, balance, and overall quality. Entries undergo both chemical analysis, measuring phenol levels under EU Regulation 432/2012, and organoleptic evaluation by an international panel. With over 700 entries in competition this year, earning Platinum in this field means standing among the very best producers the olive oil world has to offer.

“You always wonder how your product stacks up to the others. That’s what got us interested in the London International Olive Oil Competition. We wanted to see if we were as good, or how we stacked up against the competition Internationally.”

— George Athanasiou, Co-Founder, Athanasiou Olive Oil Company

Unlike many olive oil brands, Athanasiou is a true tree-to-bottle micro-producer. Every stage of production, from tending the olive groves and hand harvesting the fruit each October to milling, blending, bottling, and preparing each bottle for customers, is personally overseen by the Athanasiou family in their Northern California groves in Amador and San Joaquin counties. Olives are milled soon after picking to preserve freshness and lock in the vibrant flavor, aroma, and polyphenol content that define premium early harvest extra virgin olive oil.

That commitment to quality is measurable. Polyphenols, the potent antioxidants responsible for early harvest oil’s signature peppery finish and protective health properties, drop rapidly as olives ripen. By harvesting early and pressing quickly, Athanasiou oils preserve these compounds at their peak. Each bottle carries a certified, independently tested polyphenol count printed on the label, a level of transparency rare among producers of any size.

The London honors mark the latest chapter in an exceptional 2026 competition season. Competing in three international and domestic competitions, the Los Angeles International Olive Oil Competition, the California State Fair Olive Oil Competition, and now the London International Olive Oil Competition, Athanasiou has earned 13 medals across their full portfolio of four 2025 harvest oils, with the competition season still underway.

These award-winning oils from the 2025 early harvest are available now at athanasiouoliveoil.com.



About Athanasiou Olive Oil Company

Athanasiou Olive Oil Co. is a family-owned EVOO producer founded by George and Louanne Athanasiou and based in Northern California. Specializing in high-polyphenol, certified extra virgin olive oils, the company blends traditional Greek harvesting methods, rooted in George’s family heritage on the island of Samos, Greece, with meticulous California agriculture. Verified by the California Olive Oil Council (COOC), Athanasiou crafts small batch Extra Virgin Olive Oils from olives grown and hand harvested in Amador and San Joaquin counties.

Produced in limited quantities, each oil reflects the family’s commitment to authentic production methods, certified quality, and exceptional flavor. For more information, visit athanasiouoliveoil.com.



Media Contact

For more information on Athanasiou Olive Oil Co., or to purchase the award-winning 2025 collection, visit athanasiouoliveoil.com or follow them on Instagram at @athanasiou_olive_oil_company and Facebook.com/AthanasiouOliveOilCompany

George & Louanne Athanasiou

Athanasiou Olive Oil Company

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