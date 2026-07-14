Trouvaille Collection Celebrates the Grand Re-Opening of The Present, Savannah's Premier Luxury Property

The Present Boutique Inn - Grand Opening - Savannah, GA

Landmark 1850 Property on Crawford Square Emerges from Comprehensive Renovation with Renewed Purpose

We set out to create a property worthy of this city’s extraordinary history, and this renovation is the realization of that commitment.” — Joshua Hatter, CEO, Trouvaille Collection

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trouvaille Collection today celebrated the Grand Re-Opening of The Present, the oldest structure on historic Crawford Square and one of Savannah’s most storied addresses. Following a comprehensive renovation and top-to-bottom interior redesign, the property opened its doors to guests and the public with a celebration event at 224 Houston Street, Savannah, GA 31401.

Originally constructed in 1850 as The John Tucker Property, The Present has long occupied a prominent position on Crawford Square — one of 22 iconic squares in downtown Savannah. The property is the oldest standing structure on the square, steeped in the kind of layered history that defines Savannah at its best.

When Trouvaille Collection acquired The Present in 2025, the mandate was clear: honor the architectural integrity of this rare historic find while delivering the elevated, modern experience today’s discerning traveler expects. The result is a fully reimagined boutique inn where original architectural details serve as a backdrop for contemporary luxury, thoughtful design, and genuine Southern warmth. To lead that charge, Trouvaille Collection appointed Mark Edwards as General Manager — a hospitality veteran whose decades of experience at the world’s most discerning resorts and travel companies brings a five-diamond sensibility to every facet of the guest experience.

“The Present is exactly what its name implies — a gift to Savannah and to every guest who walks through its doors. We set out to create a property worthy of this city’s extraordinary history, and this renovation is the realization of that commitment.”

Joshua Hatter, CEO, Trouvaille Collection

“The Present deserves nothing less than a five-diamond standard of care. Savannah is one of the great cities in the world, and this property — with its history, its architecture, its character — is worthy of that. Every detail of the guest experience has been considered with that bar in mind, and we intend to keep it there.” - Mark Edwards, General Manager, The Present

The renovation preserved the property’s celebrated historic architecture — the original millwork, graceful proportions, and antebellum character — while introducing refined new interiors, modern guest amenities, and updated rooms and suites throughout. Every design decision was guided by a singular vision: to make The Present a stunning example of what it means to experience Savannah as it was meant to be experienced.

Reimagined Amenities for the Modern Traveler

Guests of The Present enjoy a curated suite of amenities designed to enrich every stay, including a Lucky Find Virtual Concierge and Virtual Guide for Savannah, complimentary bicycles for exploring the city, an Epicurean breakfast, outdoor veranda and courtyard seating, and automatic enrollment in Trouvaille Traveller, the brand’s forthcoming guest loyalty program launching in 2026.

Grand Re-Opening Celebration

The event offered guests and community members an opportunity to tour the newly renovated property, experience the inn’s distinctive character firsthand, and raise a glass to this landmark chapter in Savannah’s hospitality story.

About The Present

The Present is a 16 room boutique inn located at 224 Houston Street on Crawford Square in historic downtown Savannah, Georgia. Constructed in 1850 and recognized as the oldest structure on the square, The Present blends authentic antebellum architecture with modern luxury and personalized service. The property is owned and operated by Trouvaille Collection. Reservations and information are available at thepresentinn.com

About Trouvaille Collection

Trouvaille Collection owns and operates boutique hotels in the Southeast United States for the discerning traveler who values unique and memorable experiences. Founded on three pillars — Boutique. Historic. Elevated. — Trouvaille Collection brings a rigorous standard of care to every property it touches. The Present marks the collection’s first Savannah property.



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