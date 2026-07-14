Top 10 Plastic Surgeons 2026: San Francisco Bay Area’s Joseph Mele, MD Honored By NAOPS

Dr. Joseph Mele, a double board-certified plastic surgeon, is once again included in the annual selection from the National Academy of Plastic Surgeons.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS, a double board-certified plastic surgeon in the San Francisco Bay Area who has been in practice for nearly 30 years, has been included in the National Academy of Plastic Surgeons' (NAOPS) 2026 listings, a directory the organization maintains to help patients research plastic surgery providers by region.(1) The mention adds to a body of professional recognition Dr. Mele has built over a career that began with an engineering degree and has spanned reconstructive surgery missions abroad, clinical research, and more than two decades of practicing plastic surgery in Walnut Creek Dr. Mele's path to plastic surgery started outside medicine. He graduated with high honors from the University of California, Davis with a degree in electrical and computer engineering before receiving a Regents' Scholarship to attend UC Davis School of Medicine. He completed a five-year general surgery residency through UC Davis Medical Center and San Joaquin General Hospital, followed by a fellowship in plastic surgery at Saint Francis Memorial Hospital in San Francisco. Dr. Mele went on to obtain board certifications from the American Board of Surgeryand the American Board of Plastic SurgeryFor Dr. Mele, the appeal of plastic surgery has always been the way it bridges two very different ways of thinking. "What I appreciate most about this field is that it draws on both the analytical side of my brain and the more artistic side. You're scientifically addressing a concern the individual has with their appearance, but the outcome has to look natural and feel right for that specific patient."Earlier in his career, Dr. Mele volunteered on international surgical missions providing reconstructive care to children in Guatemala and Argentina. He has since built a practice in Walnut Creek offering a variety of procedures for the face, breasts and body, including options such as facelift , breast augmentation, and tummy tuck surgery. He also offers a full range of non-surgical treatments, such as BOTOXCosmetic, dermal fillers, and laser skin resurfacing. Dr. Mele holds hospital affiliations with John Muir Medical Center and San Ramon Regional Medical Center. He has also appeared as a plastic surgery expert on regional broadcasts, including KRON 4's "Body Beautiful," and has been recognized as a Distinguished Member on RealSelf.com.Dr. Mele has served as a primary investigator in studies related to silicone breast implants for three FDA-approved manufacturers — Allergan, Mentorand Sientra— and has published articles in peer-reviewed journals on issues such as scar minimization, patient safety, and resident training. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and holds memberships in The Aesthetic Society, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, and several other professional organizations.Having grown up in the Bay Area before training and eventually practicing there, Dr. Mele says there's something particularly meaningful about being recognized by organizations such as the National Academy of Plastic Surgeons in the same region where his career began. "This is where I'm from, and it's where I built my practice. Being able to take care of people in my own community has always meant a lot to me."Reference:(1) National Academy of Plastic Surgeons: https://www.nationalacademyofplasticsurgeons.com/about-us/ About Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACSDr. Joseph A. Mele is a double board-certified plastic surgeon based in Walnut Creek, California, serving patients throughout the San Francisco Bay Area since founding his practice in 1997. In addition to his primary areas of facial, breast and body surgery, his practice offers additional specialized procedures such as otoplasty (ear pinning), inverted nipple correction and male breast reduction for gynecomastia. Dr. Mele belongs to a number of medical organizations beyond his core plastic surgery societies, including the International Confederation of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons, the California Medical Association, the Alameda-Contra Costa Medical Association and the American Medical Association. In addition to KRON 4's "Body Beautiful," he has appeared as a plastic surgery expert on NBC Bay Area's "Living Well." Dr. Mele's clinical research work examining the safety of silicone breast implants helped contribute to findings that factored into the FDA's decision to lift years of restrictions on their use. Dr. Mele is available for an interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Joseph A. Mele and his plastic surgery practice, please visit drmele.com or his page on Facebook.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.drmele.com/top-10-plastic-surgeons-2026-san-francisco-bay-areas-joseph-mele-md-honored-by-naops/ ###Joseph A. Mele, MD, FACS130 La Casa Via - Building 2, Suite #206Walnut Creek, CA 94598(925) 943-6353Rosemont Media

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