Erik M. Pelton & Associates Launches TMarcas.com, Spanish-Language Trademark Resource

Experience is our trademark. Trademark is our experience.® Making trademarks bloom since 1999® Denisse Garcia is is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) and the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia (HBA-DC).

Firm also announces Senior Associate Attorney Denisse Garcia to present an overview of IP for Hispanic business owners at Simposio de Negocios in Irvine, CA

Language should never be a barrier to protecting a brand. TMarcas.com allows us to serve Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs, helping more business owners protect the brands they've worked hard to build.” — Erik Pelton

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLC (EMP&A), a boutique trademark law firm based outside of Washington, DC, today announced the launch of TMarcas.com , a new Spanish-language website designed to help Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs protect their brands through U.S. trademark registration. The new site provides Spanish-language educational resources and access to the firm’s flat-fee trademark registration services."Language should never be a barrier to protecting a brand," said Erik Pelton, founder of EMP&A and a former USPTO Trademark Examining Attorney. "TMarcas.com allows us to serve Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs with clear guidance, transparent flat fees, and personalized legal support, helping more business owners protect the brands they've worked so hard to build."TMarcas.com features Spanish-language resources about the U.S. trademark registration process, including guidance on searching, filing, and maintaining a federal trademark, and free consultations with a Spanish speaking attorney.To coincide with the launch, EMP&A also announced that Senior Associate Attorney Denisse Garcia will speak at Simposio de Negocios, a conference for Hispanic entrepreneurs taking place July 17-18, 2026, in Irvine, California. Garcia will provide attendees with trademark fundamentals for small businesses, including selecting protectable brands, avoiding common naming mistakes, and understanding the trademark registration process. Garcia, a native Spanish speaker licensed to practice in Pennsylvania and Uruguay, is a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA) and the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia (HBA-DC)."Many entrepreneurs build incredible businesses before realizing their brand may not be legally protected," said Garcia. "I'm excited to share practical, plain-language guidance that business owners can put to use right away.”About Erik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLCErik M. Pelton & Associates, PLLC is a boutique trademark law firm based in Falls Church, Virginia. Since 1999, the firm has helped businesses around the world secure more than 5,000 trademark registrations . Founder Erik Pelton is a former USPTO Trademark Examining Attorney, and the firm has earned more than 300 five-star client reviews. EMP&A is committed to making trademark protection accessible through transparent flat-fee pricing and personalized legal guidance. Making Trademarks Bloom Since 1999

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