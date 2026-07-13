Safety Training Seminars Opens New CPR and First Aid Certification School in El Dorado Hills, CA

Safety Training Seminars opens an El Dorado Hills, CA center, offering daily American Heart Association CPR, First Aid, and BLS certification.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars, a trusted provider of CPR certification courses, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR and First Aid certification school at 1264 Hawk Flights Ct, El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 The new training center provides convenient access to lifesaving education for residents, healthcare professionals, students, businesses, schools, and childcare providers throughout El Dorado Hills and nearby communities.

The El Dorado Hills location offers CPR certification courses in CPR, First Aid, BLS, ACLS, and PALS. These courses are designed for a wide range of participants, including nurses, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, teachers, coaches, childcare workers, fitness professionals, and anyone who wants to be prepared to respond during an emergency.

Safety Training Seminars is open daily, with courses offered every day of the week. This flexible schedule makes it easier for busy professionals, students, parents, and employers to find a class time that works for them. Participants can complete their required training and receive their official certification card after successful course completion.

“We are excited to bring our CPR, First Aid, BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses to El Dorado Hills,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Our goal is to make high-quality lifesaving training simple, affordable, and accessible. By offering classes every day of the week, we can better serve healthcare workers, schools, childcare providers, companies, and families throughout El Dorado County.”

The new El Dorado Hills training center supports both individual students and group training needs. Businesses, medical offices, dental practices, schools, childcare centers, and community organizations can benefit from reliable certification courses taught by experienced instructors. Courses include hands-on practice, current emergency response techniques, and the confidence needed to act quickly during cardiac, respiratory, and first aid emergencies.

For healthcare professionals, the BLS, ACLS, and PALS courses help meet employment, licensing, and renewal requirements. For non-healthcare participants, CPR courses and First Aid training provide essential skills that can be used at home, work, or around family members.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.



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