HIP Video Promo Presents: Jeff Schubert premieres new music video 'One Stupid Owner' on Music-News.com

Jeff Schubert Unleashes His Inner Super-Agent on Satirical New Single "One Stupid Owner"

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artists write music for a plethora of reasons. Jeff Schubert writes to help keep a promise to his younger self. That, and he likes the free dopamine that comes with it. Sometimes he intends to evoke deep emotional responses, other times to heal or grow (for his own as well as the journey of others). Regardless of the medium, he always gives you something to think about. His comedic offerings are designed to disarm people through humor to get them to explore the vast expanse of the human condition. Across his career, Schubert has been deeply involved in many facets of entertainment, “floating where the current takes him,” whether that means acting, writing, producing, hosting, or interviewing. Overflowing with uncontainable creative curiosity, he has written, directed, produced, and starred in several independent projects, including his award-winning dark comedy short film Like, Comment, and Share, which premiered at the 2024 Silicon Beach Film Festival and earned him a Best Actor award for his performance.

Re-emerging as a witty and multifaceted force over the last few years, following more than a decade working with adults facing severe mental health and substance abuse challenges, Schubert has fused his love of music and sports into a growing catalog of satirical music videos. After launching his trilogy of videos based on the outrageousness of professional quarterback salaries (as compared to other players on a football team), Schubert followed up with a spot on comedic analysis of the never-ending debate over the greatest basketball player of all time, between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. From a debate that won’t end to one that is just beginning, “One Stupid Owner” takes on Major League Baseball and is set to be released by July 15th, 2026. The video offers a chance to laugh and consider a major talking point between players and owners with historical implications as the latest round of collective bargaining is underway.

When hot takes in the world of sports trigger him, Jeff Schubert steps aside, and a particular, over-the-top character steps into the arena. As the only major professional sports league in the United States without a salary cap, MLB is seeing tension brew between players and owners. Triggered by an on-field skirmish between player Bryce Harper and Commissioner Rob Manfred, in which the mere mention of a salary cap initiated an aggressive confrontation, "Crazy Old-Head" (Jeff's beloved moniker) was activated. He knew it was time to take matters into his own hands. Through the eyes of the greatest super agent of them all, he explores and executes this satire.

On “One Stupid Owner,” Crazy Old-Head transcends his usual level of caricature, this time embodying a hand-rubbing, super-villain-esque agent who may or may not be inspired by the real-life counterpart of a similar name. In this universe, Scott Doras is a man to be feared, at least for Major League Baseball teams hoping to bolster their lineup and a league aspiring for parity. His mercenary mentality is relentless. Doras has steamrolled “one stupid owner” after another for decades, earning his clients hundreds of millions in the process. Nothing bothers him as long as he can seal the best deal. Every penny counts. “I have the leverage,” he affirms, “I can take the hate.” The cinematic, synth-heavy soundscape reinforces his untouchable reputation, solidifying this chantable anthem of dominance destined to stir up some laughter, and maybe a few big feelings, from baseball and music fans alike.

As Schubert's cinematic universe expands, his larger-than-life persona continues to blur the line between reality and fiction. He’s the kind of guy who always seems to have an exuberant crew behind him, no matter what sport he’s tackling.

How does Scott Doras do it? He must be drawing powers from the occult, right? Schubert takes a simple premise and pushes it into full absurdity. In the “One Stupid Owner” self-directed music video, Schubert playfully pokes fun at Doras’ unshakable salesmanship, taking his super-agent bravado to the extreme. For as long as the much-discussed salary cap never materializes, Doras will continue to make millions alongside the massively valuable players he represents. He’s Scott Doras. One Stupid Owner is all it takes! Whether that’s infuriating, impressive, or just part of the game is for viewers to decide for themselves. A twist at the end tells you where Crazy Old-Head stands.

More Jeff Schubert at HIP Video Promo

More Jeff Schubert on his website

More Jeff Schubert on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.