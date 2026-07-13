MedTrainer Named to G2’s 2026 Best Software Products List

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MedTrainer, the leading provider of healthcare workforce compliance software , is among G2’s 2026 Best Software Products, ranking 34th out of 2,452 healthcare products. G2’s annual Best Software Awards are determined by evaluating authentic, verified reviews from real users for 116,000+ products.The recognition comes amid a broader credentialing technology overhaul across the industry. A Black Book Research survey found that 42% of hospitals nationwide are budgeting or planning to replace outdated credentialing platforms within the next 18 months. The shift is being driven by new compliance standards from the Joint Commission, NCQA, and CMS taking effect in 2026.Black Book Research echoed the same sentiment as G2, naming MedTrainer among the industry's top-performing credentialing vendors. Together, the recognitions reflect how healthcare teams are prioritizing platforms that simplify compliance and credentialing management under mounting regulatory pressure.“Our clients’ success is the measure we care most about. Their honest feedback pushes us to improve every day, and earning their trust is our highest priority,” said Steve Gallion, CEO of MedTrainer.Client input drives MedTrainer’s rapid product innovation. With a strong in-house engineering team, more than 130 product enhancements were released in the past year. This consistently earns MedTrainer a spot on all related G2 quarterly Momentum Grid reports. MedTrainer is also consistently highly rated for usability, user adoption, and ease of administration.MedTrainer is preferred by healthcare professionals seeking a reliable credentialing and compliance software experience.Key benefits include:* Unified Platform: Centralized learning, credentialing, and compliance management* Greater Control: Get a comprehensive view of compliance to stay audit ready* AI-Enhanced Workflows: Smart intelligence built into proven workflows to reduce manual tasks and research* Built to Scale: Get proven results across complex, multi-site healthcare organizations* Rapid Implementation: Start using MedTrainer within a few weeksThe next G2 reports will be available on March 17, 2026.

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