California CPR Training Company Reaches 100 Locations, Expanding Access to Lifesaving Education

Safety Training Seminars hits a major milestone, opening its 100th California location to provide daily AHA-certified CPR and BLS training.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety Training Seminars, a leading American Heart Association Training Center, is proud to announce a major milestone with the opening of its 100th training location in California. Headquartered at 1750 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825, the company continues its mission of making high-quality CPR certification classes and emergency cardiovascular care training more accessible to individuals, healthcare professionals, businesses, schools, and childcare providers throughout the state.

Since its founding in 1989, Safety Training Seminars has expanded into communities across California by providing convenient access to American Heart Association CPR, First Aid, BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) certification courses. With 100 locations now serving students statewide, the company has become one of California's largest providers of American Heart Association training.

Courses are offered daily, seven days a week, making it easy for busy professionals and students to find a class that fits their schedule. Safety Training Seminars is known for its affordable pricing, experienced instructors, and convenient training locations, helping thousands of students earn their certification each year.

The company's courses serve a broad range of students, including registered nurses, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, nursing and medical students, teachers, childcare providers, fitness professionals, workplace safety teams, and parents who want to learn lifesaving skills.

"Reaching 100 locations is an exciting milestone for our entire team," said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. "Our mission has always been to make lifesaving education convenient, affordable, and available to every community. By expanding throughout California and offering courses every day of the week, we're helping more people gain the confidence and skills needed to respond during emergencies and potentially save lives."

Each course follows the latest American Heart Association guidelines and combines hands-on instruction with practical emergency response training. Upon successful completion, students receive an official American Heart Association CPR certification card that is widely accepted by hospitals, healthcare employers, schools, childcare licensing agencies, and other organizations.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

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