HSRI Launches New Center to Advance Person-Centered Systems Nationwide

Human Services Research Institute CAPS@HSRI

New initiative builds on decades of expertise to strengthen person-centered policies, practices, and systems for people with disabilities and older adults

Person-centered approaches start with a simple truth: people are the experts in their own lives. CAPS@HSRI helps organizations align policies and practices with that principle.” — Bevin Croft, Ph.D., Senior Research Associate, HSRI

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) announces the launch of the Center for Advancing Person-Centered Systems (CAPS@HSRI), a new initiative dedicated to helping states, service providers, and community organizations build systems that are truly driven by the voices, priorities, and goals of the people they support.

CAPS@HSRI provides technical assistance, evaluation, facilitation, and community engagement services to strengthen person-centered practices, planning, and systems across disability, aging, behavioral health, and long-term services and supports. The Center's mission is simple but profound: to ensure that systems serving people with disabilities and older adults are guided by the lived experiences and aspirations of those who actually use them.

"Person-centered approaches work because they start with the belief that people are the experts in their own lives," said Bevin Croft, Ph.D., Senior Research Associate at HSRI. "CAPS@HSRI is designed to help organizations move beyond the idea of person-centeredness and put it into practice through concrete policies, processes, quality measures, and systems change."

The launch of CAPS@HSRI builds on decades of HSRI leadership and expertise in advancing person-centered thinking and systems transformation. Throughout its 50-year history, HSRI has helped state and local governments implement person-centered thinking, planning, and practices while fostering learning communities, developing resources, and elevating the voices of people with lived experience.

CAPS@HSRI serves a broad range of organizations, including state and local government agencies, disability and aging service systems, behavioral health providers, managed care organizations, community-based organizations, and advocacy groups. Its work spans intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health, substance use, aging, brain injury, and other service systems where person-centered approaches can improve outcomes and quality of life.

Organizations interested in strengthening person-centered practices can request a free one-hour consultation with CAPS@HSRI experts. During the consultation, the team works with organizations to identify challenges, explore opportunities, and determine which services or resources may best support their goals. Consultation requests and additional information are available on the CAPS@HSRI website.

ABOUT HUMAN SERVICES RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Human Services Research Institute (HSRI) is a national nonprofit organization that improves the systems that improve lives. For nearly 50 years, HSRI has partnered with federal and state agencies, communities, and people with lived experience to advance equitable, community-based, person-driven systems and services.

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