Governor Abbott Appoints Koi As Tyler County Criminal District Attorney

July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brooke Koi as the Tyler County Criminal District Attorney for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Brooke Koi of Woodville serves as the first assistant district attorney at the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former member of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association. She has served in many volunteer capacities including as an assistant counselor at Camp C.O.P.E., as an advocate with Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), as a participant with the United Methodist Army, and as a volunteer with A.D. Players and Shooting for the Hearts of Texas. Koi received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and a Juris Doctor from Liberty University School of Law.