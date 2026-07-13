Governor Abbott Appoints Velasquez To 486th Judicial District Court In Harris County

July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Vanessa Velasquez as Judge of the 486th Judicial District Court in Harris County for a term set to expire December 31, 2026, or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Vanessa Velasquez of Houston serves as a senior district court judge in the Eleventh Administrative Judicial Region. Previously, she served as an assistant district attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and as judge of the 183rd District Court. Additionally, she is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Center for the Judiciary, and the Texas Association of Retired Former and Senior Judges. Velasquez received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor from South Texas College of Law.