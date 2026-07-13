Governor Abbott Announces $5.5 Million In Grants To Boost Primary Medical Care

July 13, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced three Statewide Preceptorship Program (SPP) grants totaling $5.5 million to professional medical societies in Texas. The grants support hands-on training for Texas medical students in family medicine, general internal medicine, and pediatrics, including pediatric subspecialties.

“Texas families deserve quality primary care close to home,” said Governor Abbott. "These grants will give medical students early hands-on experience with practicing physicians so they can pursue careers that bring that care to rural and underserved communities. The Statewide Preceptorship Program delivers the mentorship and real-world tools students need to expand access for Texans across the state.”

The grants help strengthen Texas’ primary care physician workforce, particularly in rural and medically underserved communities, by introducing students to primary care early in their medical education and giving them a better understanding of the daily responsibilities and impact of primary care physicians.

Medical students typically participate in the preceptorship in the summer between their first and second years in medical school, gaining early exposure to primary care medical specialties by working alongside practicing physicians. Students are encouraged to complete their preceptorships in communities outside the geographic area of their medical school, presenting them with new perspectives and potentially influencing them to choose primary care roles in high-need regions.

“The Statewide Preceptorship Program is a prime example of how we are leveraging existing workforce expertise towards building new healthcare talent across Texas," said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. "Students gain valuable hands-on experience and mentoring in real-world healthcare settings, which is essential to expanding the network of primary care doctors dedicated to improving lives across all areas of Texas."

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) administers the Statewide Preceptorship Program, which was established in 1978. The newly awarded grants for the 2026-2027 cycle are:

Texas Pediatric Society: $1,941,708

Texas Chapter of The American College of Physicians: $1,616,666

Texas Academy of Family Physicians: $1,941,709

Learn more about THECB’s grant opportunities at Institutional Grant Opportunities - Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.