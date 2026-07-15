Tony Roig Launches Tony Roig Pickleball, the Next Phase in Pickleball Coaching

Coach Tony Roig works with players during an in-person pickleball camp.

Free and premium coaching for seriously invested adult players, anchored by the Tony Roig Pickleball YouTube channel and Pickleball Therapy podcast.

My job as a coach is to be in my player's corner, giving complete and accurate information for where their game is right now. No magic bullets.” — Tony Roig

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Roig, host of the Pickleball Therapy podcast and one of the most recognized coaching voices in the sport, today announced the launch of Tony Roig Pickleball (TRP), a coaching platform dedicated to helping adult players genuinely understand the game they play. The platform is live now at www.TonyRoigPickleball.com.

Tony Roig Pickleball was founded on a simple, proven premise: real improvement comes from understanding, not from tips, hacks, or quick fixes. Rather than repeating the same advice players hear everywhere, TRP coaching provides complete, accurate information tailored to their level, so they can understand the game more deeply, play with clarity and confidence, and enjoy every moment on the court.

TRP offers a mix of free and premium resources. Free coaching is available through the Tony Roig Pickleball YouTube channel (formerly In2Pickle), the Pickleball Therapy podcast, the weekly TRP newsletter, and free courses and materials available on the website. Premium offerings include structured online courses, in-person Pickleball Camps, one-on-one Direct Coaching Programs, and more.

"Here is the truth about pickleball improvement: There's no shortage of pickleball 'quick tips' available to players, whether it's YouTube or at the local courts. What players are missing is a clear picture of what will actually propel them forward. My job as a coach is to be in my player's corner, giving complete and accurate information for where their game is right now. No magic bullets. That's at the core of Tony Roig Pickleball and what makes it the Next Phase in pickleball coaching," said Roig.

Roig brings nearly a decade of dedicated pickleball coaching experience to TRP, having worked with thousands of players worldwide, including several touring PPA/MLP professionals. He is a Senior Professional Player and is certified as a Master Teaching Professional and Director of the IPTPA, the leading association for pickleball instructor certification. He has also served as a commentator on PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball broadcasts, bringing a coach's eye to the sport's biggest stages.

Roig also brings a unique perspective to the mental side of the sport, having hosted the leading Pickleball Therapy podcast since 2020 and also authored Pickleball Therapy: The Book. The book and podcast have become trusted companions for players focused on the sport's mental and emotional side.

TRP's launch comes as pickleball continues its run as one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States, with millions of adult players entering the game and seeking qualified instruction. TRP is designed for the seriously invested player who wants real, lasting improvement.

Players can explore free resources, sign up for the TRP newsletter, and learn more at www.TonyRoigPickleball.com.

About Tony Roig Pickleball

Tony Roig Pickleball (TRP) is a pickleball coaching platform founded by coach, podcaster, professional pickleball broadcaster, and author Tony Roig. TRP provides free and premium coaching designed to help adult players understand the game more deeply, play with confidence, and enjoy every moment on the court. Learn more at www.tonyroigpickleball.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.