Family Hospice Expands into Northwest Georgia Through Acquisition of North Georgia Community Hospice, LLC

Family Hospice expands into Northwest Georgia through the acquisition of North Georgia Community Hospice, LLC.

Acquisition expands access to compassionate hospice care across Northwest Georgia while strengthening Family Hospice's presence in the region.

We found Community Hospice's commitment to the highest quality care for patients, as well as an emphasis on partnership with the community, to be well-aligned with Family Hospice's core values.” — Charlie Hall, Chief Executive Officer

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family Hospice today announced the completion of its acquisition of North Georgia Community Hospice, LLC, expanding access to compassionate hospice and palliative care services throughout Northwest Georgia.The acquisition, which closed on July 14, 2026, marks an important milestone in Family Hospice's continued growth across Georgia and reflects the organization's long-term commitment to serving patients and families with compassionate, community-based care.Current patients will continue receiving uninterrupted hospice services throughout the transition, supported by the same experienced caregivers and staff who have faithfully served the community.“We’re excited to begin serving patients and families in Northwest Georgia,” said Charlie Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Family Hospice. “We found Community Hospice’s commitment to the highest quality care for patients, as well as an emphasis on partnership with the community, to be well-aligned with Family Hospice’s core values. This move allows Family Hospice to complete our service footprint across North Georgia, and we look forward to meeting and serving families in the region with the same commitment to dignity, compassion, and excellence that defines Family Hospice.”Annalee Sams, Founder and Owner of North Georgia Community Hospice, reflected on what the transition means for the community: “As a lifelong resident of Dalton, I am comforted to know that excellence in end-of-life care will not only continue through Family Hospice but will also expand throughout Northwest Georgia.”The expansion brings Family Hospice's full continuum of hospice and palliative care services to the region, along with additional clinical resources, bereavement support, volunteer services, and specialized programs designed to meet the unique needs of patients and their families.Founded in January 2022, Family Hospice is a family-owned and locally operated provider of hospice and palliative care serving communities throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Guided by a commitment to provide compassionate, personalized care, Family Hospice offers expert clinical services, emotional and spiritual support, bereavement services, volunteer programs, and specialized programs that honor the dignity and wishes of every patient. Through its continued growth, Family Hospice remains committed to expanding access to exceptional end-of-life care while maintaining the personal relationships and local presence that define its approach to serving every community.For more information, visit www.homewithfamily.com

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