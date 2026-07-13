Pioneer Healthcare Services Named Top 10 Best Travel Nursing Company for 2026 by BluePipes

Pioneer Healthcare Services logo, San Diego healthcare and education staffing company.

Pioneer Healthcare Services ranked No. 9 Best Travel Nursing Company for 2026 by BluePipes, marking its third consecutive year on the independent list.

This recognition reflects the relationships our recruiters build with clinicians and the service our team provides before, during, and after each assignment. ” — Clark Phillips

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pioneer Healthcare Services has been ranked the No. 9 Best Travel Nursing Company for 2026 by BluePipes, an independent resource for travel healthcare professionals. This is Pioneer's third consecutive year on the list.Pioneer earned an aggregate average review score of 96.08 across 156 total reviews. BluePipes' annual ranking brings together nearly 230,000 reviews of more than 450 travel healthcare companies from Google, Indeed, Glassdoor, Facebook, and Travel Nursing Central. The ranking is independent and not pay-to-play.BluePipes reviewers frequently praised Pioneer recruiters for responsive communication, personalized service, and consistent support. These qualities guide Pioneer's work with travel nurses, therapists, allied health professionals, and school-based clinicians throughout the placement process."Travel professionals deserve clear information, responsive support, and a staffing partner that respects their goals," said Clark Phillips, COO at Pioneer Healthcare Services. "This recognition reflects the relationships our recruiters build with clinicians and the service our team provides before, during, and after each assignment."Pioneer Healthcare Services supports professionals through job searches, interview preparation, credentialing, compliance, onboarding, and assignment check-ins. The company also provides access to benefits, mentorship, and guidance on pay packages, licensing, housing, and contract options. Clinicians can Find Travel Jobs by discipline, setting, salary preferences, and location.The BluePipes ranking adds to a series of recent third-party recognitions for Pioneer. In 2025, Staffing Industry Analysts named Pioneer among the Top 10 Largest Education Staffing Firms in the United States, recognizing the company's role in supporting schools and helping address special education staffing needs nationwide.Staffing Industry Analysts also named Pioneer one of the Fastest-Growing U.S. Staffing Firms in 2025. In addition, Pioneer received Great Recruiters Certified recognition in 2025, based on real-time reviews from the clinicians who work with the company."Pioneer's work extends beyond travel nursing," said Dan Rietti, CEO and Founder. "We connect healthcare and education professionals with opportunities in hospitals, medical facilities, schools, and other care settings. Independent recognition across these areas reinforces our focus on clear communication and long-term professional support."ABOUT PIONEER HEALTHCARE SERVICESPioneer Healthcare Services is a San Diego-based healthcare and education staffing company that places travel nurses, allied health professionals, and therapists in positions nationwide. The company recruits professionals including speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, school psychologists, special education teachers, and other healthcare and education specialists. Pioneer supports clinicians and hiring organizations with staffing solutions, compliance assistance, benefits information, mentorship, and ongoing recruiter communication.For more information, visit www.pioneer-healthcare.com

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