Winn Army Community Hospital conducts change of command ceremony

FORT STEWART, Ga. — Leadership of U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Fort Stewart officially transitioned July 8 as Col. Margaret Berryman relinquished command of Winn Army Community Hospital to Col. Alex Montgomery during a change of command ceremony at Cashe Garden.

Brig. Gen. James “Jamie” Burk, commanding general of U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, East, presided over the ceremony, where the passing of the organization’s colors symbolized the formal transfer of authority and responsibility.

Burk credited Berryman with leading one of the region’s highest-performing military treatment facilities while strengthening support to the 3rd Infantry Division and expanding partnerships across the local health care community.

“This is one of our highest-performing community hospitals within this region,” Burk said. “The support to the 3rd Infantry Division is second to none, and I’m exceptionally proud of that.”

During her two-year command, Berryman led initiatives focused on warfighter readiness, health care transformation, modernization and workforce development while improving access to care for Soldiers, Families and retirees.

“For the past two years, serving as the director of Winn Army Community Hospital and the commander of Fort Stewart MEDDAC has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Berryman said. “Together, we enhanced readiness, transformed health care delivery, expanded partnerships, improved access to care, modernized our hospital and remained focused on what matters most—caring for our Soldiers and ensuring they’re ready to fight our nation’s battles.”

Berryman credited the organization’s success to the Soldiers, civilians, and contractors who make up Team Winn.

“None of those accomplishments belongs to me alone. They belong to the Winning Team,” she said. “Every member of Team Winn embraced our priorities, showed up every day with purpose, solved difficult problems, and cared deeply for one another.”

Montgomery assumes command after more than 22 years of Army health care leadership and said he is committed to building on the organization’s strong foundation.

“I feel blessed to be here today,” Montgomery said. “I’m very excited to be a part of this community, a part of this command, and really excited to get after it and help this community continue to enhance warfighter health and readiness for Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.”

Having spent two weeks meeting the workforce before assuming command, Montgomery said the hospital’s people have already made a lasting impression.

“It’s a huge task, but we have a great team here,” he said. “I’ve been here for two weeks and have been extremely impressed with what they do on a daily basis, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Burk challenged Montgomery to keep Soldiers, Families, and the workforce at the center of every decision.

“Take care of the Soldier. Take care of their Family, and they will take care of you and the mission,” Burk said.

In his first remarks as commander, Montgomery thanked the organization’s Soldiers, civilians, and contractors for their dedication. “To our Winning Team, thank you for your incredible work that you accomplish on a daily basis,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited to work for you.”

Following the ceremony, Montgomery recognized outstanding members of Team Winn while Burk presented commander’s coins to employees whose contributions have strengthened the organization’s mission. The recognition reflected the hospital’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality health care while sustaining the medical readiness of Soldiers and supporting the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community.