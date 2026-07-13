Blueport Named Digital Commerce Platform Partner for FMG Furniture Retailers

FMG names Blueport a strategic digital commerce platform partner, giving members an AI-powered, omnichannel platform built for furniture and home furnishings retail.

Blueport joins FMG's vendor partner network, giving independent furniture retailers a group-supported path to a modern, AI-powered ecommerce platform.

The web is a retailer's most important store. Our job is to connect what happens online with what happens on the showroom floor, so FMG members win in both places.” — Jesse Akre, SVP Sales and Marketing, Blueport

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueport and Furniture Marketing Group ( FMG ) today announced a new partnership naming Blueport as a strategic digital commerce platform partner for FMG’s home furnishings retail members. The agreement brings Blueport into FMG’s trusted vendor partner network, giving independent furniture retailers across North America a group-supported path to a modern, AI-powered ecommerce platform built specifically for furniture retail, with omnichannel capabilities and a scalable foundation designed to grow with retailers.For furniture retailers, the website has become one of their most important storefronts. Shoppers research big-ticket purchases online long before they walk into a showroom. Through this partnership, FMG is giving members a direct path to a platform built to connect the online and in-store experience while helping retailers drive sales across both channels.FMG members can now turn to Blueport for a leading-edge platform built specifically for furniture retail. Blueport includes AI-powered search and merchandising, an AI-powered Catalog Hub, and an AI-powered page and element builder, giving retailers greater control over how their brand, products, promotions, and store experience show up online. The platform also includes OneView, Blueport’s patented technology that connects a retailer’s website with its existing point-of-sale system, bringing the online and in-store experience together in one continuous shopper journey.“Our retail members have continued to grow in recent years, even as the home furnishings industry has navigated a challenging economy. That resilience speaks to the strength of our independent retailers and their ability to adapt, invest, and keep serving their communities. With Blueport, we are giving our members another powerful way to build on that momentum by scaling their businesses both online and in-store, while continuing to enhance the service, selection, and relationships that have always set them apart,” said Mike Herschel, President of FMG.“Furniture decisions are big decisions, and they are now starting online. The web is the retailer's most important store. Our job is to connect what happens online with what happens on the showroom floor, so FMG members win in both places. Blueport keeps building with the latest web technologies, including AI, to empower and strengthen our mutual retail partners. We are proud to support this group and the independent retailers who drive the industry,” said Jesse Akre, SVP Sales and Marketing at Blueport.About the Furniture Marketing Group (FMG)The Furniture Marketing Group (FMG) is the premier home furnishings networking and buying group, comprising independent retail furniture dealers across North America. FMG organizes dealers to share information and best practices among non-competing retailers of similar size and product mix, seeks new initiatives that help members save money, and provides educational and networking opportunities. FMG comprises more than 100 retail members with more than 1,000 storefronts and over $8 billion in annual sales collectively.About BlueportBlueport is the leading omnichannel ecommerce platform for big ticket retail. Leading furniture retailers use Blueport to build their websites, deliver better online shopping experiences, and drive sales online and in their stores. Blueport is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

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