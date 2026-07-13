Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom Brings Its Signature Wood-Fired Experience to Olathe

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Olathe, Kansas, bringing the brand's signature wood-fired pizza, self-pour taproom experience, and welcoming community atmosphere to the Kansas City metro area.

Located at 15241 W. 119th Street in Olathe, the new restaurant marks Smokin' Oak's first location in the Kansas City market and represents an exciting step in the company's continued growth across the Midwest.

Known for its artisan wood-fired pizzas, fresh ingredients, and innovative self pour tap wall, Smokin' Oak Pizza offers guests a dining experience that combines exceptional food with a relaxed social environment. Every pizza is crafted with house-made dough and premium toppings, and cooked in a high-temperature wood-fired oven that delivers the authentic flavor and texture pizza lovers crave.

"We're excited to introduce Smokin' Oak Pizza to Olathe and become part of such a vibrant and growing community," said Matt Mongoven, CEO and Co-Founder of Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom. "Our goal has always been to create more than just a restaurant. We want to provide a gathering place where friends, families, neighbors, and coworkers can connect over great food and drinks."

In addition to its menu of handcrafted pizzas, salads, wings, and appetizers, the Olathe location features Smokin' Oak Pizza's popular self-pour taproom system. Guests can explore a rotating selection of craft beers, ciders, and other beverages while enjoying the flexibility to sample and pour at their own pace.

The Olathe opening reflects Smokin' Oak Pizza's commitment to creating locally focused restaurants that become active members of the communities they serve. The company looks forward to partnering with local organizations, supporting community events, and becoming a favorite destination for residents throughout Johnson County and the greater Kansas City area.

"As we continue expanding into new markets, we look for communities that value quality, connection, and local engagement," Mongoven added. "Olathe is a perfect fit for the Smokin' Oak Pizza experience, and we're excited to welcome guests through our doors."

The restaurant is now open and serving guests for dine-in, takeout, and online ordering.



About Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom

Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom is a fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its artisan wood-fired pizzas, fresh ingredients, and innovative self-pour taproom concept. Founded on the belief that great food brings people together, Smokin' Oak Pizza combines handcrafted menu offerings with a unique social dining experience designed to foster community and connection. The brand continues to expand across the United States with locations serving guests in multiple markets nationwide.

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