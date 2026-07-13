LuxGroup Launches The River Experience®: Luxury Saigon River Expedition to Cu Chi Tunnels & Lai Thieu Village

Cu Chi Tunnels The First Boutique Cruise Line on the Saigon River Dr. Pham Ha Founder and CEO LuxGroup

Boutique full-day cultural expedition introduces a new way to discover Southern Vietnam through the Saigon River, Cu Chi Tunnels, heritage craft villages.

The river tells Vietnam’s story better than any museum. Every voyage reveals history, culture, craftsmanship, and the living soul of Southern Vietnam” — Dr. Pham Ha President & CEO LuxGroup

HO CHI MINH CITY, Hồ CHí MINH CITY, VIETNAM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LuxGroup® has officially launched The River Experience®, a new luxury boutique expedition inviting travelers to discover Ho Chi Minh City from an entirely different perspective—through the historic Saigon River. Created by Amiral Explorers®, the newest expedition collection of Lux Cruises Group®, the full-day cultural journey combines the legendary Cu Chi Tunnels with authentic encounters in riverside communities, tropical orchards, and the centuries-old craft villages of Lai Thieu.

While millions of visitors explore Ho Chi Minh City by road every year, The River Experience® offers a slower, more immersive way to experience Southern Vietnam. The expedition transforms the Saigon River from a transportation route into the destination itself, revealing the waterway that shaped the city’s history, commerce, culture, and daily life for more than three centuries.

Departing from Vân Đồn Wharf in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City, guests board a boutique expedition vessel and journey upstream through landscapes rarely

included on conventional itineraries. Within minutes, the city’s skyline gives way to quiet canals, floating barges, fruit orchards, working shipyards, fishing communities, colonial churches, and riverside villages that evoke the charm of the Mekong Delta while remaining close to Vietnam’s largest metropolis.

Rather than rushing between attractions, the expedition encourages travelers to slow down and experience the river’s changing scenery, observing everyday life unfolding along one of Southern Vietnam’s most historic waterways.

“The river tells the story of Southern Vietnam better than any museum,” said Dr. Phạm Hà, Founder, President and CEO of LuxGroup®. “Every bend reveals another chapter of commerce, craftsmanship, resilience, and culture. We created The River Experience® because today’s luxury travelers seek meaningful connections, not simply famous landmarks. The journey itself becomes the destination.”

A defining highlight of the expedition is its arrival at the legendary Cu Chi Tunnels by river. Instead of approaching the historic site by road, guests disembark at a private riverside landing before walking through the surrounding forest to explore the famous underground tunnel network. The peaceful river approach offers a quieter and more reflective introduction to one of Vietnam’s most significant historical landmarks while avoiding the crowds often associated with traditional land-based excursions.

Following the Cu Chi visit, the expedition continues into the fertile countryside, where guests enjoy seasonal tropical fruits in a tranquil riverside orchard. The experience provides insight into Southern Vietnam’s agricultural heritage before continuing to Lai Thieu Heritage Village.

Long celebrated for ceramics and traditional craftsmanship, Lai Thieu remains one of Southern Vietnam’s best-kept cultural secrets. Traveling by eco-electric vehicle, guests meet artisans who continue producing Vietnam’s iconic Guốc Mộc wooden clogs using techniques passed down through generations. Visitors also explore one of the region’s last surviving wood-fired pottery kilns, where handcrafted ceramics are still produced using centuries-old methods.

Lunch is served in a peaceful riverside setting, showcasing authentic Southern Vietnamese cuisine prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients sourced locally. More than a meal, the dining experience reflects LuxGroup’s belief that gastronomy is an essential expression of culture and heritage.

Throughout the voyage, travelers cruise waterways that remain largely untouched by mainstream tourism. Traditional cargo boats, floating fish farms, riverside temples, orchards, and local communities offer an authentic glimpse into everyday life along the Saigon River, revealing a side of Ho Chi Minh City rarely experienced by international visitors.

Designed for small groups and exclusive private charters, The River Experience® caters to discerning international travelers seeking authentic cultural immersion as well as Ho Chi Minh City’s growing community of affluent residents, expatriates, multigenerational families, and corporate groups looking for premium experiences close to home.

The launch reflects a broader evolution in Vietnam’s tourism industry, where travelers increasingly value immersive experiences over conventional sightseeing. Storytelling, local culture, craftsmanship, gastronomy, and genuine human connections have become defining characteristics of modern luxury travel, and Vietnam’s waterways are emerging as one of the country’s most compelling ways to experience these values.

Developed under the Amiral Explorers® brand, The River Experience® embodies LuxGroup’s philosophy of Luxury is Culture®, demonstrating that authentic luxury lies in meaningful encounters rather than extravagance. Every voyage is carefully curated to connect guests with Vietnam’s history, heritage, people, and living traditions through intimate experiences unavailable on mass-market tours.

“The future of luxury travel belongs to destinations that tell authentic stories,” Dr. Phạm Hà added. “The Saigon River is far more than a river. It is the birthplace of a city, the memory of generations, and a living cultural corridor that continues to shape Southern Vietnam today. We are proud to invite travelers to discover this remarkable journey from the water.”

As Ho Chi Minh City continues investing in waterway tourism and sustainable destination development, The River Experience® represents a new chapter in Vietnam’s luxury travel landscape. By combining boutique hospitality, cultural interpretation, authentic local encounters, and responsible tourism, the expedition offers travelers a richer understanding of Southern Vietnam while supporting traditional artisans and local communities.

With personalized service, immersive storytelling, and carefully curated experiences, The River Experience® demonstrates that Ho Chi Minh City’s greatest treasures are found not only on its streets, but along the timeless river that gave birth to the city itself.

The River Remembers™. A Voyage Through Time™.

Amiral Explorers Saigon River Vietnam

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