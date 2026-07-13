Global Wheel End Vibration Monitor Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Wheel End Vibration Monitor Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wheel end vibration monitor market is gaining significant traction as industries seek more reliable and advanced vehicle maintenance solutions. With evolving transportation needs and increasing safety concerns, this market is poised for notable expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, the factors propelling its growth, key trends, and regional developments shaping its future.

Current Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Wheel End Vibration Monitor Market

The wheel end vibration monitor market has experienced substantial growth recently. It is projected to rise from $1 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, reflecting a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This growth during the previous years is largely due to mechanical wear and tear in wheel assemblies, an expanding commercial vehicle fleet, heightened emphasis on road safety regulations, advancements in sensor-based diagnostic systems, and increased adoption of preventive maintenance practices.

Download a free sample of the wheel end vibration monitor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15496051&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.52 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. Key drivers in the forecast period include the growing demand for predictive maintenance across mobility sectors, the rise in electrification of commercial and passenger vehicles, expansion of connected vehicle networks, growth in long-distance freight transport, and stricter global safety and emissions standards. Emerging trends include the development of wheel hub integrated sensors, vibration monitoring systems built for harsh environments, aftermarket retrofit condition monitoring kits, multi-parameter wheel health monitoring solutions, and increased regulatory pressure for periodic vehicle inspections.

Understanding the Role of Wheel-End Vibration Monitors

A wheel-end vibration monitor is a sensor-based device typically installed near a vehicle’s wheel hub that constantly measures vibration patterns while the vehicle is in motion. By detecting irregularities caused by issues such as bearing wear, imbalance, or misalignment, these monitors facilitate early fault detection. This proactive approach helps prevent unexpected mechanical failures, enhances overall vehicle safety, and improves maintenance efficiency through timely interventions.

View the full wheel end vibration monitor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wheel-end-vibration-monitor-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Connected Vehicles Accelerate Demand for Wheel End Vibration Monitors

The rising adoption of connected vehicles is a significant factor driving the wheel end vibration monitor market’s growth. Connected vehicles utilize internet and communication technologies to exchange real-time data with other vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud platforms. This connectivity enhances safety, optimizes efficiency, and improves the driving experience. As automakers integrate sophisticated telematics and IoT systems, features like remote diagnostics and predictive maintenance become more prevalent, reducing breakdowns and maximizing uptime. Wheel-end vibration monitors play a crucial role by detecting wheel and bearing issues early and sharing data in real-time to support predictive maintenance and safety improvements. For example, in November 2025, the European Institute of Innovation & Technology reported that the global number of connected vehicles is expected to exceed 300 million by 2027, underscoring the rapid growth of this sector.

Freight Transportation Expansion Spurs Market Growth

Increasing freight transportation is another powerful driver for the wheel end vibration monitor market. Freight transport involves moving goods via road, rail, air, sea, or pipelines, and has surged mainly due to the boom in e-commerce, which demands faster and more efficient logistics over larger geographic areas. Wheel end vibration monitors contribute by continuously detecting unusual vibrations in truck wheel assemblies, allowing early identification of faults such as bearing wear or tire problems. This capability prevents breakdowns, boosts safety, and minimizes costly downtime. For instance, the UK’s Department for Transport reported that in the 12 months leading to September 2024, heavy goods vehicles registered in the UK moved 3.5 billion tonne-kilometers of international freight, highlighting the scale of freight transport and its impact on market demand.

Increased Road Safety Concerns Enhance Market Importance

Heightened awareness about road safety is further driving interest in wheel end vibration monitors. Road safety efforts focus on reducing accidents through rules, safe driving practices, and infrastructure improvements. As vehicle and traffic volumes rise, so do accident rates, prompting tighter safety regulations and a stronger focus on preventive measures. Wheel-end vibration monitors contribute by continuously monitoring wheel assembly health, helping identify mechanical faults early and reducing the risk of catastrophic failures during operation. For example, the Transport Accident Commission of Australia reported 288 road fatalities in Victoria in 2025, up from 284 in 2024, illustrating the ongoing challenges in road safety and the pressing need for enhanced solutions. This growing emphasis on safety is fostering increased adoption of vibration monitoring technologies.

Regional Market Highlights in the Wheel End Vibration Monitor Sector

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the wheel end vibration monitor market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The market report covers key geographies such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.