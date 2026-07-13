Wearable And IoMT Medical Devices Market Growth Accelerates As Industry Expected To Reach $26.8 Billion By 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Wearable And IoMT Medical Devices Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wearable and IoMT medical devices sector is swiftly evolving, reflecting a growing demand for connected health technologies. These devices are transforming healthcare by enabling continuous monitoring and data-driven patient management, making personalized care more accessible. Let’s explore the current market outlook, the main factors fueling growth, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic industry.

Market Size and Growth Projections for the Wearable and IoMT Medical Devices Market

The market for wearable and IoMT medical devices has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $13.92 billion in 2025 to $15.84 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. This growth is largely due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, greater adoption of wearable technologies, digital transformation in healthcare, growth in telemedicine services, and advances in sensor technology.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $26.8 billion by 2030 with an even stronger CAGR of 14.1%. Key factors driving this forecast include the rising need for personalized healthcare, increasing use of remote patient monitoring systems, higher investments in digital health platforms, growing healthcare demands of an aging population, and a stronger emphasis on preventive care.

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Understanding the Wearable and IoMT Medical Devices Market Scope

This market revolves around connected medical devices and technologies that facilitate ongoing health monitoring, real-time data transmission, and remote patient management. It includes devices designed to track physiological metrics, send health information instantly, and support clinical decision-making through integrated digital health systems.

Key Drivers Propelling the Wearable and IoMT Medical Devices Market

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a major catalyst for the wearable and IoMT medical devices market. Conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and respiratory disorders necessitate continuous monitoring and long-term care, which these devices effectively provide.

This trend is particularly driven by aging populations and increased exposure to lifestyle risk factors in developed countries. Wearable and IoMT devices enable real-time health tracking, remote monitoring, and early disease detection by utilizing connected sensors and smart technologies. For instance, in January 2024, the American Heart Association reported a 4 percent increase in the age-adjusted cardiovascular death rate in the US, rising from 224.4 to 233.3 per 100,000 people, underscoring the importance of such technologies in managing chronic illnesses.

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Regional Landscape and Market Leadership in Wearable and IoMT Medical Devices

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the wearable and IoMT medical devices market, benefiting from advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread technology adoption. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth rates during the forecast period as digital health initiatives and investments accelerate.

The market report covers a wide geographic scope, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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