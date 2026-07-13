Energy Solutions Joins as National Sponsor of Venezuela Energy Week as Power Sector Reforms Advance

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energy Solutions has been confirmed as a National Sponsor of Venezuela Energy Week, as Venezuela advances reforms aimed at opening electricity generation, transmission and distribution to greater private-sector participation.

Venezuela continues to face constraints across its electricity system, with aging infrastructure and limited investment affecting reliability across industrial and residential demand centers. The government is increasingly focused on attracting private capital and technical expertise to support rehabilitation and expansion across the sector, driving rising demand for service providers capable of delivering engineering, installation and maintenance across power infrastructure. Plant rehabilitation, turbine installation and grid maintenance remain central to efforts to improve system performance and expand capacity.

Energy Solutions is a multinational power generation services company specializing in the installation, operation, maintenance and technical consulting of power generation plants. With an established presence in Venezuela, Colombia, Panama and the United States, the company supports power infrastructure projects through specialized technical expertise and operational services. Its capabilities include mechanical and electrical installation, gas and steam turbine maintenance, commissioning and start-up services, supported by experienced local and international personnel.

Recent projects include the repowering of multiple units at the Barquisimeto II and III thermoelectric plants in Lara State, the rehabilitation and restart of the TZ-10 unit at the Termozulia plant in Zulia, and the installation and commissioning of GE LM2500 units at the Picure and Raisa II plants. The company has also carried out mechanical, electrical and instrumentation works, alongside grid infrastructure upgrades such as the reconditioning and maintenance of the Cabimas substation. These projects reflect the range of technical services required to support the rehabilitation of Venezuela's generation and transmission infrastructure.

Venezuela Energy Week – the country’s largest international energy investment summit, scheduled for 26–29 October 2026 – brings together national authorities, operators, contractors and financial stakeholders to discuss sector priorities and project opportunities. It serves as a platform for aligning policy direction, investment plans and service delivery capacity, bringing project pipelines, regulatory priorities and service capabilities together in one place.

Against this backdrop, Energy Solutions’ participation as a National Sponsor reflects the alignment between Venezuela’s power sector reform agenda and the need for experienced technical service providers capable of supporting power infrastructure rehabilitation and expansion. As the sector works to improve reliability and attract investment, integrated service providers are expected to play a growing role in enabling infrastructure rehabilitation and expansion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.