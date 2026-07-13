Juan Nava Finds Flexible Path to Degree Through KYSU Global

The active-duty Army student says online learning helped him continue his education through travel, deployment, and family responsibilities

FRANKFORT, Ky. — When Juan Nava talks about completing his degree, he does not describe it only as a personal milestone. He describes it as a turning point for his family.

“I am a first-generation American whose dad never finished middle school and whose mother never finished high school,” Nava said. “This degree is the breaking of generational struggle.”

An active-duty U.S. Army student, Nava needed an academic pathway that could move with him through travel, training, changing schedules, and deployment. He found that pathway through KYSU Global, Kentucky State University’s online learning program.

“I chose Kentucky State because they are a military-friendly, local school with a rich history,” Nava said. “Online learning works for me because I travel quite often for work, and I get to work at my own pace while still receiving a top-notch education.”

For Nava, college did not look like a traditional classroom experience. A typical school day often meant spending a few hours reading, working through assignments, and spreading coursework across the week as his military responsibilities allowed.

That flexibility helped him keep moving toward his degree without stepping away from his service or family responsibilities.

KYSU Global is designed for students whose lives do not always fit a traditional college schedule. Through fully online coursework, students can continue their education while balancing work, family, military service, and other responsibilities.

For Nava, the format offered flexibility, but the coursework still challenged him. Upper-level classes, including sociology, pushed him to think more deeply about the country’s history and the experiences of different communities.

“They were challenging, but in a good way,” Nava said.

The online format also came with trade-offs. Nava said the hardest part was not being able to interact with classmates face to face. Some conversations, he said, may have felt different in person.

Still, the ability to continue his education from wherever he was proved essential, especially when a recent deployment came as he neared the finish line.

“I was so close to the finish line, and my professors were so understanding, that I felt like I owed it to everyone who helped me along the way to finish on time,” Nava said.

That support helped Nava stay focused even when the demands of military service could have delayed his progress. It also reflected one of the central goals of KYSU Global: helping students stay connected, supported, and moving toward degree completion even when their circumstances change.

Nava grew up in Immokalee, Florida, a small farming town on the edge of the Everglades. He said the humility and work ethic he saw there continue to shape how he approaches his education, service, and family life.

He also knows his children have been watching.

“They saw that it was never too late to go back to college, and that no obstacle is too great to overcome,” Nava said.

For Nava, earning his degree is not only about opening doors for himself. It is about showing his family what persistence can make possible.

He also hopes others who are considering college will recognize the value of continuing their education.

“We are at a time in this country’s history where education is more important than ever,” Nava said. “You owe it to yourself and your fellow Americans to make this place better by educating yourself.”

Through KYSU Global, Nava found a way to continue his education while serving his country and supporting his family. For him, the degree represents more than completion. It represents progress across generations.

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of stories highlighting military-connected students and graduates at Kentucky State University. Previous stories featured Octavia Harper, a U.S. Air Force veteran and Class of 2026 MBA graduate; Allen Claycomb, a U.S. Army veteran pursuing an MBA in Executive Leadership through KYSU Global; and Syndie Finn, a military spouse completing a degree she began more than 35 years ago.