The Department of Energy’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement User Facility Names New Director

RICHLAND, Wash. — Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has selected atmospheric scientist Larry Berg as the next director of the Department of Energy’s Atmospheric Radiation Measurement User Facility.

Nine DOE national laboratories manage and operate ARM, with the director’s office at PNNL providing leadership for key facility operations, including aerial operations, engineering processes, data management, and technical direction.

Berg will assume leadership of ARM on July 26, 2026, overseeing one of the world’s premier ground-based observation facilities for advancing atmospheric research. He succeeds ARM Director Jim Mather, who is retiring from PNNL after 25 years and had led ARM since 2007.

Berg’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for atmospheric research as DOE strengthens scientific capabilities that support advances in Earth system modeling, acceleration of AI implementation, water for energy and the prediction of extreme events.

“ARM has built one of the most important observational records in atmospheric science, advancing our understanding of clouds, aerosols and the processes that shape Earth systems,” Berg said. “Having benefited from ARM data throughout my career, I’m honored to lead the facility into its next chapter. Together with our national laboratory partners, we will strengthen ARM’s position as a world-leading user facility by expanding its capabilities, accelerating AI-enabled scientific discovery and delivering the data researchers need to generate scientific insights for decades to come.”

As director, Berg will lead more than 300 ARM staff nationwide who operate ARM’s global network of atmospheric observatories, mobile facilities and airborne measurement assets. He will also lead the next scientific decadal strategic vision. His responsibilities will include stewarding ARM’s capabilities, advancing strategic priorities and ensuring the facility continues to deliver high-quality data products to the research community in support of the DOE and the Office of Science mission.

ARM observations enable researchers to address some of the most challenging questions in atmospheric science, including how clouds, aerosols and precipitation are represented in Earth system models. These observations are foundational to advancing scientific understanding of energy-relevant Earth systems.

Atmospheric research leadership

Berg’s connection to ARM began in graduate school and has continued throughout his career as a researcher studying land-atmosphere interactions, clouds, turbulence and aerosol processes. He has served as co-principal investigator for several ARM field campaigns, chaired the ARM User Executive Committee and currently serves on the ARM Science Board, helping shape the facility’s scientific priorities and long-term direction.

Berg earned a bachelor’s degree in meteorology from Pennsylvania State University (1993) and master’s and doctoral degrees in atmospheric sciences from the University of British Columbia (1996 and 2002).

Positioning ARM for future impact

Berg’s experience leading large DOE research programs and multidisciplinary teams positions him to guide ARM as scientific priorities and technologies continue to evolve.

“ARM is an essential national asset that provides atmospheric data to researchers around the globe, enabling scientific advances that address some of our most pressing challenges,” said PNNL Director Deb Gracio. “Larry brings a rare combination of scientific excellence, extensive knowledge of ARM and proven leadership of complex research organizations. We are excited to see Larry guide ARM into its next chapter of enabling scientific impact.”

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About ARM

The ARM User Facility is a DOE Office of Science user facility operated by nine DOE national laboratories. ARM provides the research community with strategically located atmospheric observatories to improve the understanding and representation of cloud, aerosol and precipitation processes in Earth system models in support of DOE’s science, energy and national security missions. ARM has more than 30 years of atmospheric data, freely available from all seven continents and five oceans. For more information on ARM, visit ARM’s News & Events or LinkedIn pages.