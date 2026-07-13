Water-Wastewater Treatment Market To Reach $657.12 Billion By 2030 Driven By Expanding Industry Demand

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The Business Research Company’s Water-Wastewater Treatment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water-wastewater treatment industry is rapidly evolving, driven by growing environmental challenges and increasing demand for sustainable water management solutions. This sector plays a crucial role in maintaining water quality and addressing scarcity issues worldwide. Let’s explore its current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and emerging technologies shaping its future.

Water-Wastewater Treatment Market Size and Projected Growth

The water-wastewater treatment market has experienced swift expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $349.6 billion in 2025 to $395.97 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. This rise over the past years is largely due to rapid industrialization, which generates higher volumes of wastewater, growing urban populations pushing municipal water treatment needs, stricter environmental regulations on effluent discharge, expansion of centralized sewage treatment systems, and heightened awareness about preventing waterborne diseases and promoting sanitation.

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Anticipated Growth Drivers for the Water-Wastewater Treatment Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even faster, reaching $657.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5%. Key factors fueling this growth include the increasing adoption of smart water management systems utilizing AI analytics, expansion of decentralized wastewater treatment solutions especially in rural and remote areas, and greater investments in infrastructure for water reuse and recycling. Additionally, integrating cutting-edge sensor-based real-time monitoring technology and the demand for energy-efficient and sustainable treatment methods are significant contributors.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Future of Water-Wastewater Treatment

Innovations such as AI-enabled predictive maintenance systems are becoming widely adopted in wastewater treatment plants, helping to optimize operations and reduce downtime. Furthermore, IoT-based smart water quality monitoring networks are being deployed more frequently, allowing for comprehensive surveillance and timely responses. The advancement of energy-efficient membrane filtration and other sophisticated treatment technologies is also gaining traction. Circular water reuse concepts and zero-liquid-discharge systems are increasingly implemented to maximize water resource efficiency. Digital twin models are being integrated to provide real-time optimization and simulation of treatment processes, further enhancing operational performance.

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Understanding What Water-Wastewater Treatment Entails

Water-wastewater treatment involves a series of processes aimed at removing physical, chemical, and biological contaminants from water. The goal is to make the water safe for reuse or discharge back into the environment without causing harm. These treatment steps effectively reduce pollutants including suspended solids, organic materials, pathogens, and harmful chemicals. By doing so, water-wastewater treatment safeguards natural water bodies and supports public health standards.

The Role of Water Scarcity in Market Expansion

A major force driving the water-wastewater treatment market is the growing issue of water scarcity. This condition occurs when freshwater resources are insufficient to fulfill the needs of a population or region. Climate change-induced declines in rainfall have disrupted natural water cycles, reducing freshwater replenishment. Treating and recycling wastewater plays a vital role in easing this scarcity by boosting the availability of usable water and lessening reliance on conventional freshwater sources. For example, in November 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization reported that nearly half of the global population suffers from severe water scarcity for parts of the year, with 3.6 billion people currently affected and projections exceeding 5 billion by 2050. This mounting scarcity is a critical factor propelling demand within the water-wastewater treatment market.

Regional Outlook for the Water-Wastewater Treatment Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the water-wastewater treatment market and is also expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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