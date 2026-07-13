Volusia County to Co-host Food Giveaways in NSB and DeLand

Posted On: July 13, 2026

Volusia County's Community Assistance Division, in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, will distribute boxes of perishable and nonperishable food without charge to county residents at two upcoming events:

10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 20, New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway

8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, City of DeLand parking lot at East Hubbard and South Alabama avenues

The DeLand giveaway will be held in conjunction with the city's annual Mayor's Backpack Giveaway and Community Health Initiative.

There are no income requirements to participate; however, residents must show proof of Volusia County residency, such as a driver's license or other government-issued identification. Food boxes will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

The giveaways are funded through the Community Services Block Grant – Disaster Relief program. For more information, call 386-740-0808 or 386-736-5955.