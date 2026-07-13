MoDOT TRAFFIC ALERT: Walnut Street CLOSED East of Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13)

Where: Walnut Street CLOSED between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) and Nettleton Avenue in Springfield

When: 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, until 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23

What: City of Springfield road work

Traffic Impacts:

Walnut Street CLOSED between Kansas Expressway (Missouri Route 13) and Nettleton Avenue in Springfield

Northbound Kansas Expressway (Route 13) right turn lane to eastbound Walnut Street CLOSED

Southbound Kansas Expressway (Route 13) left turn lane to eastbound Walnut Street CLOSED

Kansas Expressway (Route 13) is Open

Signed detours will direct traffic

Drivers urged to find alternate routes.

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closures/traffic impacts

Weather and/or construction delays will alter the work schedule.

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