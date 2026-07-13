Epoch Concepts Announces Second Annual Epoch Open Charity Golf Tournament Benefiting Heroes Hall Foundation

Epoch Concepts Epoch Open Color Guard

Heroes Hall Foundation is making a meaningful difference in the lives of local veterans and first responders, and we're honored to bring our community together to support their mission.” — Kevin Mackey, Epoch Concepts President

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoch Concepts, a leading provider of IT solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, enterprises, and systems integrators, today announced its second annual Epoch Open, taking place Tuesday, August 19, 2026, at Arrowhead Golf Club in Littleton, Colorado. All proceeds from this year's charity golf tournament will benefit Heroes Hall Foundation, a Douglas County, Colorado-based nonprofit dedicated to honoring and supporting veterans, active-duty military members, and their families.Following the success of its inaugural 2025 Epoch Open, which raised more than $50,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Epoch Concepts is once again bringing together customers, technology partners, employees, and members of the community for a day of golf, networking, and philanthropy. This year, the event supports Heroes Hall Foundation, which has a goal to raise $19 million-dollars to build its 14,000 square-foot facility that will offer resources including Veteran services and event meeting space“At Epoch Concepts, we believe the strongest communities are built by investing in the people and organizations closest to home,” said Kevin Mackey, President of Epoch Concepts. “As our annual charity golf tournament has grown, it has become increasingly important to partner with a local organization that directly impacts the community where we are headquartered. Heroes Hall Foundation is making a meaningful difference in the lives of local veterans and first responders, and we're honored to bring our community together to support their mission.”“We're incredibly grateful to be the beneficiary of this year’s Epoch Open,” said Mike McNairy, Heroes Hall Foundation Chairman. “Support from organizations like Epoch Concepts brings us one step closer to making Heroes Hall a reality. We are developing a place where veterans, active-duty service members, and their families can find connection, resources, and support. Together, we’re investing in those who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our communities and our country.”The tournament is open to golfers, sponsors, and organizations looking to make a meaningful impact while enjoying one of Colorado's premier golf courses. Sponsorship opportunities are available at multiple levels, with every dollar raised directly benefiting Heroes Hall Foundation. To learn more about registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://epochconcepts.com/event/the-epoch-open-26/ About Epoch ConceptsEpoch Concepts, LLC is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business and trusted value-added reseller, delivering mission-ready IT solutions to government agencies, commercial enterprises, and systems integrators. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies, from storage and infrastructure to cybersecurity, cloud, and hyperconverged solutions, Epoch Concepts delivers future ready integrated systems that empower customers to make faster decisions, strengthen mission readiness, and operate securely in any environment. Learn more at https://www.epochconcepts.com About Heroes Hall FoundationHeroes Hall exists to bring Veterans and their families together in a way that feels welcoming and rooted in a shared experience. By uniting four founding Veteran-focused organizations under one roof, we create connected pathways of support, so Veterans and their families can access vital resources, experience real camaraderie, and reclaim their own sense of agency, all in one accessible place!Each one of our four founding organizations, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Douglas County Veterans Monument Foundation, Douglas County Veteran Service Office, bring essential services, a shared purpose, and a deep commitment to supporting Veterans and their families. Together, they will work under one roof to create a space defined by dignity, camaraderie, and honor.

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