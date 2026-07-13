Secretary Naig Announces Urban Water Quality Projects in Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Riverside and West Burlington

The Department’s investment of $644,925 in projects will leverage an additional $653,425 for a total investment of nearly $1.3 million in these four projects.

DES MOINES, Iowa (July 13, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today announced four additional urban water quality projects, continuing the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s (IDALS) multi-phase investment in locally-led conservation efforts across Iowa communities. This announcement builds on two previous rounds of urban water quality projects announced in May and June.

Together, these projects will help improve water quality, manage urban stormwater, reduce nutrient runoff, and provide recreational and educational benefits in communities across the state.

The Department’s investment of $644,925 in projects located in Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Riverside and West Burlington will leverage an additional $653,425 for a total investment of nearly $1.3 million. IDALS has invested more than $2.63 million through the 12 urban projects funded in 2026, leveraging more than $5.05 million in partner contributions for a total investment exceeding $7.68 million in urban conservation projects.

“Clean water is non-negotiable, and communities across Iowa continue to demonstrate that conservation works when partners come together to get this important work done,” said Secretary Naig. “These projects will reduce urban stormwater runoff, improve local waterways, and create healthier communities. By investing in practical, locally led conservation solutions, we're making progress toward cleaner water while creating places where Iowans can live, work, and recreate.”

Urban water quality projects utilize proven conservation practices such as wetlands, bioretention cells, bioswales, permeable pavement, native plantings, stormwater ponds, and more. These practices help capture and treat runoff, reduce flooding risks, improve infiltration, and protect downstream waterways while also enhancing wildlife habitat, expanding recreational opportunities, and improving quality of life in communities across Iowa.

To receive state cost-share funding from IDALS, projects must include strong local partnerships and education and outreach components that help raise awareness and encourage broader adoption of conservation practices.

Since 2015, IDALS has invested more than $20 million in urban conservation efforts, partnering with communities across Iowa to implement locally led water quality projects. Combined with investments from other public and private partners, the program has supported more than $56.62 million in urban water quality improvements, accelerating progress toward the goals outlined in the Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy.

Cedar Falls

City of Cedar Falls – Coneflower Urban Wetland

IDALS Investment: $375,000

The City of Cedar Falls is transforming an existing detention basin into a stormwater wetland along a heavily used public trail in a developing part of the city. The wetland is expected to treat approximately 34 million gallons of runoff annually while improving water quality, increasing vegetation diversity, enhancing wildlife habitat, creating new recreational opportunities and reducing nutrient loads within a high-priority watershed.

Des Moines

Invest DSM – Highland Park Neighborhood Plaza and Parking Improvements

IDALS Investment: $112,200

Invest DSM has developed a plan to transform a portion of the Highland Park neighborhood into a community-focused demonstration site for urban water quality. The project incorporates bioretention cells and permeable pavers to enhance infiltration, support groundwater recharge, and reduce impervious surfaces. These improvements will decrease stormwater runoff and limit pollutants from entering the Des Moines River while serving as a scalable model for community-driven water quality improvements across Iowa.

Riverside

City of Riverside – Wellness Center

IDALS Investment: $89,975

The City of Riverside will construct a new community wellness center while integrating on-site water quality practices. The project includes three bioretention cells designed to manage runoff from new impervious surfaces and additional upstream runoff. These conservation features will also provide educational opportunities for the public, including students from the neighboring elementary school, and serve as the city's first demonstration of integrating green infrastructure into community development.

West Burlington

City of West Burlington – West Burlington Trailhead Park Bioretention Cell Project

IDALS Investment: $67,750

The City of West Burlington is installing a new bioretention cell at the future West Burlington Trailhead Park along a public trail corridor. The project will filter stormwater runoff from the park and nearby streets before it reaches Hawkeye Creek and ultimately the Mississippi River. The bioretention cell will serve as a visible example of how communities can use natural infrastructure to improve water quality while enhancing public spaces. The project also reflects West Burlington’s commitment to protecting Iowa’s water resources and investing in practical, innovative conservation solutions that provide lasting environmental benefits.

Additional urban water quality project announcements are expected as more agreements are finalized. Learn more about urban conservation in Iowa by visiting CleanWaterIowa.org.