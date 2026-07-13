Tonga ratifies the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

On 7 July 2026, Tonga deposited with the Director-General its instrument of ratification to the Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions (Paris, 20 October 2005).

In accordance with the terms of its Article 29, the aforementioned Convention will enter into force with respect to Tonga three months after the date of the deposit of its instrument, that is to say on 7 October 2026.

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